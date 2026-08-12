CAPR UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

Capricor Therapeutics shares collapsed from $19.70 to $4.19 following FDA briefing documents and an adverse advisory committee vote, falling an aggregate 15.08 per share across two corrective-disclosures, or 78.7%, according to allegations in a pending securities class action.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between December 17, 2025 and July 26, 2026. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

CAPR closed at $7.00 on July 27, 2026, down $12.70 or 64% in a single session on unusually heavy volume. Shares fell another $2.38, or 36%, to $4.19 on July 30, 2026. Measured against the Class Period high of $35.34 on April 21, 2026, the decline through July 30, 2026 exceeded $31 per share. Investors have until September 28, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

The Two Trading Sessions That Repriced CAPR

On the morning of July 27, 2026, FDA released briefing documents ahead of its advisory committee meeting on the deramiocel Biologics License Application. The documents stated that the HOPE-3 study "did not meet its pre-specified primary and secondary efficacy endpoints showing no statistically significant difference between deramiocel and placebo at 12 months," and that "the benefit-risk assessment for deramiocel appears unfavorable in the absence of evidence of effectiveness." The lawsuit contends this disclosure corrected prior alleged misstatements about the trial's results.

Two sessions later, following the July 29 advisory committee meeting, Medscape reported that the panel voted 9-3 that available evidence does not support the efficacy of deramiocel for DMD-associated cardiomyopathy. A second heavy-volume decline followed.

Alleged Market Impact by the Numbers

Class Period high: $35.34 per share on April 21, 2026

July 27, 2026 close: $7.00, a one-day drop of $12.70 (64%)

July 30, 2026 close: $4.19, a further drop of $2.38 (36%)

Cumulative decline from Class Period high: $31.15 per share, or approximately 88%

Both decline sessions occurred on unusually heavy trading volume

The PDUFA target action date of August 22, 2026 had been publicly reaffirmed weeks earlier

What the Complaint Says Was Omitted

The action claims investors were not told that Capricor adopted changes to the pre-specified statistical analysis plan for HOPE-3, that the final SAP version 3.0 dated November 24, 2025 was never submitted to or agreed upon by FDA before the BLA resubmission, and that FDA therefore regarded the supporting analyses as "post-hoc and exploratory." As alleged, this created substantial undisclosed risk to approval while shares traded at inflated prices.

"The size and speed of this repricing raise serious questions about whether investors had access to material information about how the HOPE-3 data were analyzed. The complaint alleges that key facts about the statistical analysis plan were not disclosed until FDA published its own assessment." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CAPR Lawsuit

Q: How much did CAPR stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 78.7%, a decline of an aggregate $15.08 per share across two corrective disclosures, after FDA briefing documents disclosed unagreed changes to the pre-specified statistical analysis plan and an advisory committee voted 9-3 against supporting efficacy. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: When did Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from December 17, 2025 to July 26, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the CAPR class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do CAPR investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my CAPR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP