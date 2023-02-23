Caprolactam market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.79% between 2022 and 2027; Evolving opportunities with AdvanSix Inc., Alpek SAB de CV among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Caprolactam Market report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 5,184.34 million between 2022 and 2027 and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to

2027) Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Caprolactam Market 2023-2027

Caprolactam Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5184.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.16 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 75% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AdvanSix Inc., Alpek SAB de CV, Aquafil Spa, BASF SE, Capro Co., Caprolactam Chemicals Ltd., China Petrochemical Development Corp., Domo Chemicals GmbH, Fibrant, Genomatica Inc., Grupa Azoty SA, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Highsun Holding Group, Kuibyshevazot Engineering Plastics(Shanghai) Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, LUXI Group Co. Ltd., ORLEN Unipetrol AS, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Ube Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global caprolactam market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 75% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the significant presence of demand for products of synthetic fibers and an increase in expenditure in the construction sector are driving the growth of the caprolactam market in APAC.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 Buy the report

Company Profiles

The caprolactam market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AdvanSix Inc. - The company offers caprolactam which is used in the production of aegis nylon 6 resins.

- The company offers caprolactam which is used in the production of aegis nylon 6 resins. Alpek SAB de CV - The company offers caprolactam organic compound which is used in making synthetic textile fibers.

- The company offers caprolactam organic compound which is used in making synthetic textile fibers. BASF SE - The company offers caprolactam which is used in the preparation of synthetic thermoplastic polymer, thus commonly used in injection molding applications.

- The company offers caprolactam which is used in the preparation of synthetic thermoplastic polymer, thus commonly used in injection molding applications. China Petrochemical Development Corp. - The company offers caprolactam raw material which is used in making nylon 6 fibers and resin.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the commercial importance of nylon, rising demand from the automobile sector, and increased incorporation of heat-stabilized materials with industrial yarns. However, a large amount of waste ammonium sulfate is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is segmented into nylon 6 fibers, nylon 6 resins, and others.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

Related Reports:

The cesium market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.44% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 1,680.79 MT. Innovative features and user interfaces are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of substitutes may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.44% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 1,680.79 MT. Innovative features and user interfaces are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of substitutes may impede the market growth. The coated abrasives market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,979.66 million . The growing demand for PSA-backed coated abrasives is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as improper or inadequate storage causing technical issues may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging

technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to

Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this caprolactam market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the caprolactam market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , , and and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of caprolactam market vendors.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global caprolactam market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global caprolactam market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Nylon 6 fibers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Nylon 6 fibers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Nylon 6 fibers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Nylon 6 fibers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Nylon 6 fibers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Nylon 6 resins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Nylon 6 resins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Nylon 6 resins - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Nylon 6 resins - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Nylon 6 resins - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Textile yarn - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Textile yarn - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Textile yarn - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Textile yarn - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Textile yarn - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Industrial yarn - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Industrial yarn - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Industrial yarn - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Industrial yarn - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Industrial yarn - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Engineering plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Engineering plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Engineering plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Engineering plastics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Engineering plastics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Carpet fibers and staple fibers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Carpet fibers and staple fibers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Carpet fibers and staple fibers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Carpet fibers and staple fibers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Carpet fibers and staple fibers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AdvanSix Inc.

Exhibit 120: AdvanSix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: AdvanSix Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: AdvanSix Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: AdvanSix Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: AdvanSix Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Alpek SAB de CV

Exhibit 125: Alpek SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 126: Alpek SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Alpek SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Alpek SAB de CV - Segment focus

12.5 Aquafil Spa

Exhibit 129: Aquafil Spa - Overview



Exhibit 130: Aquafil Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Aquafil Spa - Key offerings

12.6 BASF SE

Exhibit 132: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 133: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 134: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 135: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.7 China Petrochemical Development Corp.

Exhibit 137: China Petrochemical Development Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: China Petrochemical Development Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: China Petrochemical Development Corp. - Key offerings

12.8 Grupa Azoty SA

Exhibit 140: Grupa Azoty SA - Overview



Exhibit 141: Grupa Azoty SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Grupa Azoty SA - Key offerings

12.9 Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Highsun Holding Group

Exhibit 147: Highsun Holding Group - Overview



Exhibit 148: Highsun Holding Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Highsun Holding Group - Key offerings

12.11 Kuibyshevazot Engineering Plastics( Shanghai ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Exhibit 150: Kuibyshevazot Engineering Plastics( Shanghai ) Co. Ltd. - Overview

) Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 151: Kuibyshevazot Engineering Plastics( Shanghai ) Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

) Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 152: Kuibyshevazot Engineering Plastics( Shanghai ) Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Lanxess AG

Exhibit 153: Lanxess AG - Overview



Exhibit 154: Lanxess AG - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Lanxess AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Lanxess AG - Segment focus

12.13 LUXI Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 157: LUXI Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: LUXI Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: LUXI Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 ORLEN Unipetrol AS

Exhibit 160: ORLEN Unipetrol AS - Overview



Exhibit 161: ORLEN Unipetrol AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: ORLEN Unipetrol AS - Key offerings

12.15 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 163: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Toray Industries Inc.

Exhibit 167: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Ube Corp.

Exhibit 171: Ube Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Ube Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Ube Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Ube Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio