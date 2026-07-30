Capsa Healthcare Introduces the Pharmacy Engine: RoboPharma, Powered by Axona

One platform for the consolidated service center: from fully automated central fill and mail order at scale, to pharmacy warehouse distribution with DSCSA compliance, clinic inventory, cart fill and cabinet replenishment at the point of care.

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsa Healthcare today introduced RoboPharma™, powered by Axona™, the first comprehensive pairing of automation engineering and enterprise software built to run the modern consolidated service center or a standalone central fill and mail order operation. RoboPharma technology already fills more than 550,000 prescriptions a day, including at some of the world's largest central fill and mail order operations.

One Engine, Every Workload

Capsa Healthcare today introduced RoboPharma™, powered by Axona™, the first comprehensive pairing of automation engineering and enterprise software built to run the modern consolidated service center or a standalone central fill and mail order operation.

Pharmacy leaders have been forced to buy centralization in pieces: one vendor for the fill floor, another for orchestration, a third for compliance, and integration work to hold it together. Capsa built the opposite. This is healthcare engineered from the outside in, starting with the operator's problem, not with a product catalog.

RoboPharma is the automation. Axona is the software platform that runs it. Together they run the entire span of centralized pharmacy work on one architecture, from the highest-volume fill floor in the country down to a single cabinet on a single unit:

Central fill and mail order at scale: high-volume vial filling, unit-of-use dispensing, smart conveyance, vision inspection, packing, labeling and sortation, running multi-tenant from order intake through shipment

high-volume vial filling, unit-of-use dispensing, smart conveyance, vision inspection, packing, labeling and sortation, running multi-tenant from order intake through shipment Specialty and direct-to-patient fulfillment: including cold chain, GLP-1 and unit-of-use packaging

including cold chain, and unit-of-use packaging Warehouse and enterprise distribution: receiving, put-away, picking and outbound across the network from a single source of truth

receiving, put-away, picking and outbound across the network from a single source of truth DSCSA serialization and compliance: traceability managed inside the system of record, not bolted onto it

traceability managed inside the system of record, not bolted onto it Hospital and clinic distribution: clinic inventory management, clinical cart fill, batch preparation and delivery to every care setting

clinic inventory management, clinical cart fill, batch preparation and delivery to every care setting Cabinet and ADC replenishment: order generation, par management and stockout prevention at the point of care

The list grows by design. When orchestration, compliance and automation share one platform, a new workload is a configuration rather than another vendor, another integration and another year. An operator can start anywhere and expand into the rest without buying a second platform.

A New Way to Solve Central Fill in Retail

Retail pharmacy has had to solve central fill the same way for years, with automation built for a narrower job and software that stops at the walls of one facility. RoboPharma and Axona offer another path. High-volume vial filling and unit-of-use dispensing run multi-tenant, so a single facility can fill for many pharmacy customers, and direct-to-patient fulfillment runs on the same platform as central fill and mail order. For chain, grocery and mass retail pharmacy operators, that means adding fill capacity and new fulfillment models without adding another vendor every time.

Why This Matters

Centralization is the single most valuable lever a pharmacy operator can pull, and it is where the hardest problems emerge. Running it on legacy automation means solving today's problems with yesterday's technology.

"Capsa is engineering the future of pharmacy," said Jeff Schlossnagle, Chief Executive Officer, Capsa Healthcare. "The profession of pharmacy isn't pill counts and order checks. It's patient care and clinical judgment. Every hour a pharmacist spends on a technical or administrative task is an hour taken from a patient. We built RoboPharma and Axona so pharmacists can practice at the top of their license, and so operators can stop stitching together multiple vendors to run one operation."

Built on Decades of Pharmacy Automation

Capsa's engineering heritage has deep roots. Kirby Lester's legendary pill counters have set the standard for pharmacy automation in North America for the past 55 years. In Europe, RoboPharma has been serving more than 1,000 pharmacies for decades, including automating more than half of all prescriptions filled in The Netherlands.

"Pharmacy doesn't get to stand still, and neither do we," Schlossnagle added. "The environment shifts every quarter, with new regulation, new therapies and new economics, and every one of those shifts is an opportunity for the operators equipped to seize it. Yesterday's products and yesterday's tools will not capture today's opportunities.

"Capsa is an engineering company. We diagnose, we design, we develop and we deploy. That is how we meet what customers demand today, not what a roadmap predicted three years ago. So, bring us your toughest challenges. From central distribution to central fill and thousands of connected devices in clinics, retail pharmacies and homes, we are helping the helpers engineer a path to better care."

Availability

RoboPharma and Axona debut at the NACDS Total Store Expo, Aug. 15-17, 2026, in Boston. See both live at Capsa booth #2063.

About Capsa Healthcare

Capsa Healthcare is a global leader in engineering innovative healthcare solutions across the healthcare continuum, serving hospital, acute care, extended care and pharmacy operations. The company's portfolio spans pharmacy automation, medication management, point-of-care technologies, clinical supply chain and retail pharmacy. Capsa Healthcare is headquartered in Canal Winchester, Ohio, with offices in Portland, Oregon; Agua Prieta, Mexico; and Waalwijk, the Netherlands, and a global team of more than 500.

SOURCE Capsa Healthcare