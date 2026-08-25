capSpire Acquires FinTark, Expanding European Practice

Acquisition advances capSpire's position in the commodity and energy markets technology consulting space

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- capSpire, a global technology consulting firm servicing the energy, commodities, and capital markets sectors, has acquired FinTark, a specialist commodity trading and risk management (CTRM) consultancy, with deep expertise across European energy and global metals markets. The move strengthens capSpire's ability to help clients worldwide select, implement, optimize, and support their CTRM technology.

Headquartered in London, FinTark delivers global commodity and energy advisory and technology services to investment banks, utilities, and commodity-intensive corporates.

This is capSpire's second acquisition this year, following Lucido in May 2026. Since receiving a growth investment from Falfurrias Management Partners in July 2024, the firm has grown headcount by more than 30%, from 300 to around 400 consultants across 20 countries. FinTark also represents capSpire's most significant investment in its European business to date, adding meaningfully to the firm's consultant base, client roster, and delivery presence across the region.

With FinTark's clients joining the firm, capSpire has become one of a small number of consultancies with expertise spanning both commodities and capital markets. FinTark's metals trading technology expertise also complements capSpire's established strength in energy and agricultural commodities.

"We're delighted to welcome the FinTark team to capSpire. It's a strong strategic and cultural fit. Their approach to CTRM delivery closely matches how we work with our own clients, and their strong experience in DACH and Eastern European energy markets, as well as financial trading, adds real depth to what we offer," said Duncan James, CEO of capSpire. "It also significantly expands our team of metals trading CTRM specialists. We look forward to having them on board."

"capSpire shares our commitment to technical rigor and long-term client relationships, and we're pleased to be joining a team that values those things as much as we do," added Premvir Jain, CEO of FinTark. "This is a natural next step for FinTark, one that broadens our reach and our service offering while continuing to deliver the standard of work our clients expect."

Clients of both firms will benefit from broader CTRM expertise and the reach of a consultancy that continues to invest deliberately in the markets and capabilities its clients need most. With its European presence now substantially expanded, capSpire's next phase of growth is already underway.

Keystone Law served as legal advisor to FinTark, and McGuireWoods served as legal advisor to capSpire.

About capSpire

capSpire is a global technology consulting firm helping energy, commodities, and capital markets organizations get measurable value from their trading, risk, and treasury platforms. Through advisory, delivery, and ongoing support, capSpire helps clients strengthen controls, reduce operational risk, and respond faster to market change. capSpire is platform-agnostic: its advice is based on what is right for each client. Today, capSpire has around 400 consultants operating across 20 countries. For more information, visit capspire.com.

About FinTark

FinTark is a specialist consultancy focused on trading, risk management, and operations technology. Its consultants bring decades of hands-on experience serving investment banks, utilities, and commodity-intensive corporates. For more information, visit fintark.com.

About Falfurrias

Falfurrias Growth Partners is an operationally focused middle-market investment fund focused on investing in high-growth companies in the software and business services sectors. The team is comprised of investors and proven operators, as well as in-house resources across strategy & market insights, finance / integration, human capital, and technology. The new fund strategy was launched in 2023 and is led by Cam Dyer, Partner and Chairman of Falfurrias Growth Partners I's investment committee. The fund is managed by Falfurrias Management Partners, a Charlotte-based investment firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised approximately $4.0 billion across eight funds and invests in growing, middle-market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. For more information, visit falfurrias.com.

SOURCE capSpire