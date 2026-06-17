Capstone Partners Builds on Accelerated Period of Growth Following Acquisition of TM Capital, Announces New Head of Consumer Industry Investment Banking Group

BOSTON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone Partners, a leading middle market investment banking firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Yogesh Punjabi as Head of its Consumer Industry Investment Banking Group (Consumer Group).

Punjabi brings over 15 years of investment banking experience and has built a reputation as a trusted leader with a strong track record of success. Since joining Capstone in 2019, he has played a central role in supporting growth across its Consumer Group, advancing business development initiatives, and driving momentum in key sectors. As a member of the firm's investment banking committee, he contributes to the strategic direction and alignment of new opportunities across the platform. In his new role, Punjabi will build on this momentum, leading the continued expansion of the Consumer Group and advancing Capstone's broader strategic priorities.

Punjabi has extensive experience advising clients across the Consumer industry, with a particular focus in the Automotive Aftermarket sector, where he has led the execution of complex transactions for clients ranging from nationally recognized market leaders to sophisticated financial sponsors. His work is consistently recognized by leading industry organizations, including the M&A Advisor and Global M&A Network, for delivering exceptional client outcomes. Over the past 12 months, he successfully closed several notable transactions in the sector—including Max Auto Supply's acquisition by Midas International, Bertram Capital's acquisition of Left Lane Auto, and Freedman Seating Company's acquisition by Lippert Components, Inc—demonstrating his ability to navigate competitive processes in dynamic market conditions. In parallel, his work developing Capstone's proprietary Automotive Aftermarket insights reinforces the firm's position as a trusted source of market intelligence and thought leadership in the industry.

"Yogi has played a key role in building momentum for our Consumer Group and consistently creates strong outcomes for our clients," said John Ferrara, Founder and President of Capstone Partners. "His leadership, market knowledge, and strategic perspective position him well to lead the Group's ongoing growth."

Amid a period of accelerated expansion following the acquisition of TM Capital, this appointment reflects Capstone's continued investment in leadership to align with the evolving needs of clients and emerging market opportunities. Under Punjabi's leadership, the Consumer Group is well-positioned to build on this momentum and deliver differentiated insight and outcomes in an increasingly dynamic environment.

ABOUT CAPSTONE PARTNERS

For over 20 years, the firm has been a trusted advisor to leading middle market companies, offering a fully integrated range of investment banking and financial advisory services uniquely tailored to help owners, investors, and creditors through each stage of the company's lifecycle. Capstone's services include M&A advisory, debt and equity placement, corporate restructuring, special situations, valuation and fairness opinions, and financial advisory services. Headquartered in Boston, the firm has 175+ professionals across the U.S. With 12 dedicated industry groups, Capstone delivers sector-specific expertise through large, cross-functional teams. Capstone is a subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN). For more information, visit www.capstonepartners.com.

SOURCE Capstone Partners