Captain Notepad Launches Full-Service Direct Mail Platform for Small Businesses Nationwide

Denver Printer Combines Custom Notepads, EDDM Postcards, and Integrated USPS Route Mapping -- Starting at $0.69 Per Household

DENVER, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain Notepad, a Denver-based custom printing and promotional products company with 25 years of experience, today announced the launch of its full-service direct mail platform serving small businesses nationwide. The platform combines direct-mail notepads and Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM) postcards with integrated USPS route mapping—all designed, printed, and fulfilled in one place.

ONE-STOP DIRECT MAIL -- DESIGN, PRINT, AND DELIVER

Most small businesses avoid direct mail because of its complexity. Designing the piece, printing it, bundling it, filing USPS paperwork, and getting it delivered requires time and expertise most owners don't have. Captain Notepad eliminates every friction point. Customers upload artwork, select their delivery routes, and Captain Notepad handles the rest—including free professional design with every order.

DIRECT MAIL NOTEPADS -- THE LUMPY MAIL ADVANTAGE

Captain Notepad's 3.5" x 8.5" direct mail notepads are sized to fit inside standard #10 envelopes, creating the "lumpy mail" effect—when prospects feel a tangible object inside an envelope, curiosity drives higher open rates. A branded notepad lands on a desk or fridge and generates brand impressions for weeks. Full-color printing, tear-off coupons, and QR codes are all available. Made in the USA.

EDDM POSTCARDS -- 9 SIZES, USPS MAPPING BUILT IN

Captain Notepad's EDDM postcard service offers nine USPS-approved sizes and a unique advantage: the USPS EDDM route-mapping tool is integrated directly into captainnotepad.com. Customers select delivery routes by neighborhood or zip code in real time, without leaving the site.

At $0.247 per piece in postage -- 35% less than standard third-class mail -- EDDM is one of the most cost-effective local advertising channels available. All-in pricing with free design starts at $0.757 per household for 1,000 pieces and drops to $0.687 per household for 5,000 pieces.

IDEAL FOR LOCAL SERVICE BUSINESSES

The platform serves restaurants, real estate agents, home services contractors, wellness providers, veterinary practices, liquor stores, and retailers. "A restaurant can reach 1,000 local households for under $760 -- printing, postage, and professional design included," said Jace Rogat, founder of Captain Notepad. "At 5,000 households, the cost drops to $0.69 per door. No algorithm. No cost-per-click. Just your brand, in their hands."

AVAILABILITY

Captain Notepad's full-service direct mail platform is available now at https://www.captainnotepad.com. Explore direct mail notepads at captainnotepad.com/direct-mail-notepads and EDDM postcards with route mapping at captainnotepad.com/eddm-postcards.

ABOUT CAPTAIN NOTEPAD

Founded in 2000, Captain Notepad is a Denver-based custom printing and promotional products company serving businesses nationwide. Specializing in custom notepads, calendars, direct mail, and EDDM services, Captain Notepad offers 50+ product categories, free professional design, and transparent, all-inclusive pricing.

Website: https://www.captainnotepad.com | Phone: 303-799-3916 | Email: [email protected]

Photo(s):

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Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Captain Notepad, Inc.