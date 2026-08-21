Caputo Flour Brings Authentic Italian Baking to Woodman's Food Markets, Now Available Across All 20 Stores

Premium Italian Baking and Bread Flours Hit Shelves This Fall, with Special Promotional Pricing Through November

GLEN ROCK, N.J., Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caputo Flour, the iconic Italian miller known for its expertly crafted flours and generations of milling expertise, is expanding its retail presence with a new partnership with Woodman's Food Markets. Beginning this month, Caputo's "00" Baking Flour and "00" Bread Flour will roll out across all 20 Woodman's locations, bringing authentic Italian flour to even more home bakers, bread makers and culinary enthusiasts throughout Wisconsin and the greater Chicago area.

Caputo "00" Baking Flour Caputo "00" Bread Flour

Inventory is expected to be on hand at Woodman's stores beginning Friday, August 21, with all 20 locations expected to have Caputo flour on shelf by September 21 through the end of September.

Starting October 6 through November 30, shoppers will also have the opportunity to discover Caputo at a special promotional price of $3.99, reduced from Woodman's regular price of $4.49. The promotion will be featured in Woodman's October and November promotional flyers, making it an especially timely opportunity for shoppers to stock up ahead of the holiday baking season.

The Woodman's launch will feature two of Caputo's versatile staples:

Caputo "00" Baking Flour: Crafted from carefully selected wheat and milled for light, delicate baked goods, the flour is ideal for pastries, cakes, cookies, tarts and other sweet treats.

Caputo "00" Bread Flour: Designed to deliver exceptional volume, an open crumb and a crisp, golden crust, this flour is ideal for artisanal breads, focaccia, ciabatta and other rustic loaves.

For Caputo, the partnership represents an important step in making premium Italian flour more accessible to American home cooks. Family-owned Caputo has perfected its traditional milling techniques over three generations, using a slow, gentle grinding process designed to preserve the natural characteristics of the wheat. Its flours are made in Italy without bleaching agents or unnecessary additives.

The timing also comes as Woodman's continues to distinguish itself among America's leading grocery retailers. In dunnhumby's 9th Annual Retailer Preference Index, released in January 2026, Woodman's ranked No. 3 among U.S. grocery retailers, behind H-E-B and Market Basket and ahead of Costco and Trader Joe's. The ranking evaluates retailers based on customer perceptions and financial performance, with value, pricing, promotions and rewards among the key drivers of long-term grocery success.

Woodman's currently operates 20 stores spanning Northern Wisconsin to the greater Chicago area, making the retailer an ideal partner for Caputo as the brand continues to expand its presence with U.S. consumers.

The Caputo launch, account management and merchandising at Woodman's will be led by Everyday Value Partners, the only sales, marketing and merchandising partner exclusively dedicated to CPG brands at Woodman's Food Markets.

With the holiday baking season approaching, the new Woodman's partnership gives shoppers an opportunity to bring the quality and tradition of Italian milling into their own kitchens—from homemade breads and focaccia to holiday cookies, cakes and pastries.

About Caputo Flour

For over a century, Caputo has been dedicated to the art and science of milling, carrying on a family tradition rooted in Naples, Italy. Across three generations, Caputo has perfected traditional milling techniques to create premium flours for pizza, bread, pasta and baking. Made in Italy from carefully selected wheat and crafted without unnecessary additives, Caputo flours bring the authentic taste and texture of Italian baking to kitchens around the world. Learn more at Caputo Flour.

About Woodman's Food Markets

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, Woodman's Food Markets operates 20 stores across Wisconsin and Illinois. The employee-owned retailer is known for its expansive selection, competitive prices and commitment to convenience, with stores averaging approximately 230,000 square feet.

Media Contact:



Jillian Eldredge

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508-207-2384

SOURCE Caputo