"Car Buyers' How-To Handbook" Provides Step-by-Step Manual to Help Car Buyers Get the Most Value for Their Money When Purchasing New or Used Vehicles

Martin H. Cannon

19 May, 2023, 08:39 ET

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 40 years, Rehoboth Beach Delaware resident Martin H. Cannon has worked in the auto sales industry. "Car Buyers' How-To Handbook," a newly published book from Martin H. Cannon is a comprehensive manual that shows consumers how to outsmart car salespeople - before ever walking into a dealership. The book is now available on Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Car-Buyers-How-Handbook-Salespeople/dp/B0BW2HRCL4) as well as his author site Martin H. Cannon (https://martinhcannon.com/book/)

With "Car Buyers' How-To Handbook," users get detailed information about car values and selling tactics that are essential to savvy car shopping. Consumers can save precious time and money by becoming more informed before entering showrooms or starting negotiations with dealerships.

The beginning of the book provides chapters on how to select the right vehicle and best practices for finding the right dealership. Key topics here include the differences between a manufacturer branded dealership and an independent dealership.

The heart of the book provides in-depth guidance on calculating your trade-in value, and financing options and exactly what to expect from a dealership offer. Martin provides real value and includes fillable worksheets that detail the dealer offer process that can be used again and again.

The final chapters cover topics such as warranties, gap insurance and other add-ons offered by dealers that confuse buyers and add on thousands of dollars.

About the Author

Martin Cannon knows all the angles car salespeople use to make the deal. For over 40 years, Martin taught and trained car salespeople in professional selling systems and gimmicks used to routinely confuse the car buying customer. After witnessing customers repeatedly overspend on vehicles getting less than they deserved, he decided to put his vast industry knowledge and experience into an accessible workbook.

Contact:

Kerri Fox, Marketing Manager
302-278-8080
Email

