CAR Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Pentwater Capital Management Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

A securities class action alleges Pentwater Capital Management LP built a 51% economic interest in Avis Budget Group through stock and cash-settled swaps, then unloaded 4.3 million shares over two trading days as CAR shares collapsed.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired CAR securities between February 20, 2025 and April 21, 2026. Find out if you might qualify for recovery. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

CAR shares fell $270.03, or 37.82%, in the single session of April 22, 2026, closing at $443.94, and declined a total of $531.97 per share, or 74.51%, to close at $182.005 on April 28, 2026. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by September 29, 2026.

How the Alleged Position Was Assembled

According to the action, Pentwater crossed the 10% ownership threshold in Avis on February 20, 2026 and continued buying. As pleaded, SEC filings showed holdings rising from 3,562,100 shares to 4,327,200 shares (12.3%) in early March 2026, and to 7,824,100 shares (22.2%) by April 7, 2026, with additional exposure through call options and cash-settled swaps. Avis later stated that the disclosed economic interest reached 51% by March 2026.

The Alleged Two-Day Exit

Avis has stated that Pentwater disclosed the sale of 4.3 million shares for gross proceeds of $1.75 billion on April 22 and April 23, 2026, immediately after CAR touched an intraday high of $765.94 on April 21. Plaintiffs allege that concentrating that volume of selling into two sessions removed the artificial support that aggressive accumulation had created, and that shareholders who purchased at inflated prices bore the loss.

Alleged Trading Mechanics by the Numbers

CAR opened April 1, 2026 at $147.52 and rose approximately 419% to its April 21 intraday high of $765.94.

From a March 20, 2026 close of $99.90, shares climbed over 614% in four weeks, per the complaint.

Disclosed economic interest allegedly moved from 39% in February 2026 to 51% by March 2026 through stock and cash-settled swaps.

moved from 39% in February 2026 to 51% by March 2026 through stock and cash-settled swaps. 4.3 million shares were reportedly sold for $1.75 billion across April 22 and April 23, 2026.

Avis disclosed on June 18, 2026 that Pentwater agreed to pay $650 million to settle claims under Section 16(b) of the Exchange Act.

"The complaint describes a position that allegedly grew to a 51% economic interest through stock and swaps before 4.3 million shares were sold in two days. Shareholders who purchased CAR during that period may wish to have their trading records reviewed." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY — Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until September 29, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CAR Lawsuit

Q: What is the CAR class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed alleging that Pentwater Capital Management LP and its CEO engaged in a scheme that artificially inflated the market price of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) securities between February 20, 2025 and April 21, 2026. Pentwater then sold a significant portion of its CAR ownership, allegedly reaping the benefit of the inflated stock price while sending the stock tumbling nearly 75%.

Q: How much did CAR stock drop? A: Shares reached a peak closing price of $713.97 on April 21, 2026. The following day, the stock fell approximately 37.82%, or $270.03, to close at $443.94. Shares slid a further approximate $261.94, closing at only $182.005 on April 28, 2026. Investors who purchased during the Class Period at allegedly inflated prices may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What court was the CAR class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my CAR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis, with no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP