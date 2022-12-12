CAR-T Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2022: $24 Billion in Public and Private Investments Underpins Growth

Dec 12, 2022, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CAR-T Cell Therapy Market by Target Indications, Target Antigens, Key Players and Key Geographies - Global Forecast 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cancer is the one of the leading cause of deaths, globally. In fact, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), 10 million cancer related deaths were reported in 2020. Further, it is estimated that, by the end of 2040, 27.5 million new cases will be added to the global cancer burden, exerting tremendous physical, emotional and financial strain on affected individuals, their families, communities as well as the national health systems.
Even though a number of treatment options are available to control disease progression and keep malignant cells from spreading throughout the body, lasting remission is still difficult to achieve. Amidst the active initiatives undertaken to develop more targeted anti-cancer therapies, CAR-T therapies have emerged as a promising option, given their ability to eradicate tumor cells from the body with minimal treatment-related side effects. Further, CAR-T cell therapy, a relatively recent addition to the gamut of anticancer interventions, has demonstrated significant promise. Overall, this highly specific and promising form of CAR-T cell therapy treatment, which harnesses the versatile effector machinery of the human immune system, has revolutionized cancer treatment, globally. Given the consistent increase in number of cell therapies being developed and launched, this upcoming therapeutic segment is on its way to becoming one of the highest valued markets within the biopharmaceutical industry.
At present, more than 5 CAR-T therapies have been approved for several hematological malignancies, including KYMRIAH (Novartis), YESCARTA (Gilead Sciences), TECARTUST (Gilead Sciences), Breyanzi (Bristol Myers Squibb), AbecmaT (Bristol Myers Squibb) and CARVYKTIT (Janssen Biotech / Legend Biotech). In fact, more than 170 companies are engaged in the development of over 970 early and late-stage CAR-T therapies, worldwide.
Moreover, several promising leads are anticipated to be commercially launched over the coming decade, following which the market is projected to grow at a substantial pace. Over 6,500 patents related to CAR-T cell therapies have been recently filed / granted, demonstrating the continued innovation in this domain. In addition, more than 260 collaborations have been inked between several industry / academic stakeholders in order to advance the development of various pipeline candidates.
To fund product development initiatives, capital investments worth more than USD 24 billion have been made by various private and public sector investors, in the last few years. Driven by the ongoing pace of innovation in this field, sufficient financial support from investors and encouraging clinical trial results, the CAR-T cell therapy market is likely to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
4. CAR-T CELL THERAPIES: MARKET LANDSCAPE
5. KEY INSIGHTS
6. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
7. KEY OPINION LEADERS
8. CAR-T CELL THERAPY PROFILES
9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
10. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
11. PATENT ANALYSIS
12. CASE STUDY: CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING
13. COST PRICE ANALYSIS
14. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
15. PROMOTIONAL ANALYSIS
16. COMPANY PROFILES
17. CONCLUDING REMARKS
18 EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
19. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
20. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
Companies Mentioned
