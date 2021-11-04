Carbon Accounting Software Market Size to Grow by USD 6.38 Bn|17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Carbon Accounting Software Market 2021-2025: Driver and Challenges

The rising need to reduce the overall costs incurred by enterprises is one of the key factor expected to influence the market growth. Rising awareness of green concept has encouraged enterprises across the globe to disclose their carbon emissions. As a result, measuring carbon footprint and visibility of energy usage allows organizations to identify appropriate cost-saving opportunities and address any inefficiencies.

Furthermore, the growing need for better brand positioning, and stringent regulations, and increasing adoption of policies on carbon emissions will offer immense growth opportunities for the market players. However, factors such as difficulty in capturing energy usage data may threaten the growth of the market.

Carbon Accounting Software Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Carbon Accounting Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-User

Oil And Gas



Telecommunication



Technology



Power And Utilities



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Oil and Gas segment held the largest end-user segment share in 2020 and will continue to retain its dominance in the market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand from oil and gas companies to account for and report carbon emissions.

In terms of geography, 37% of the growth will originate from North America with US emerging as the key revenue-generating economy of this region. The carbon accounting software market growth in the region can be mainly attributed to the growing concerns among corporations regarding increasing carbon emission rates.

Download Sample Report for more information on the contributing segments and regional growth

The carbon accounting software market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Carbon Analytics Ltd., CarbonetiX, ENGIE SA, Greenstep Oy, Intelex Technologies Inc., Lisam Systems SA, SAP SE, SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd., Simble Solutions Ltd., and Wolters Kluwer NV are some of the major market participants.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Carbon Accounting Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist carbon accounting software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the carbon accounting software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the carbon accounting software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of carbon accounting software market vendors

Related Reports:

Industrial Automation Software Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Software Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Carbon Accounting Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, Japan, and Saudi Arabia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Carbon Analytics Ltd., CarbonetiX, ENGIE SA, Greenstep Oy, Intelex Technologies Inc., Lisam Systems SA, SAP SE, SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd., Simble Solutions Ltd., and Wolters Kluwer NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio