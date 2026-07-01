CarbonSix Secures $40M Series A to Deploy Physical AI Across Global Manufacturing

Co-led by DSC Investment and LB Investment, with full follow-on participation from all seed investors

Validates market readiness by shifting from lab research to immediate factory-floor deployment and revenue generation

Capital earmarked for aggressive talent acquisition, infrastructure scaling, and global market expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CarbonSix,Inc., a pioneer in Physical AI for the manufacturing sector, announced today that it has raised $40 million (approx. KRW 60 billion) in a Series A funding round from a syndicate of premier U.S. and South Korean venture capital firms.

CarbonSix Co-founders (Clockwise from top left: Je-hyeok Kim, CHO; H.J. Terry Suh, CTO; Tae-yeon Terry Moon, CEO

The round was co-led by DSC Investment and LB Investment. New investors joining the round include IMM Investment, Korea Development Bank (KDB), SV Investment, Cortentia (U.S.), and ASQ (A Squared, U.S.). Demonstrating strong continued confidence in CarbonSix's technology and scalability, all existing seed-round investors—Foothill Ventures, Storm Ventures, Zeitgeist Capital, Xquared and CarbonBlack Fund—fully participated with follow-on investments.

While much of the robotics AI sector remains capped at lab demos and pilot stages, CarbonSix distinguishes itself by developing deploy-ready robotic intelligence software and hardware (robotic hands/manipulators) engineered for immediate integration into real-world manufacturing lines. From day one, the company has prioritized field reliability, seamless adaptability, and clear return on investment (ROI) for its clients—a strategy that has already translated into commercial contracts and scaling revenue.

At the core of CarbonSix's competitive edge is its proprietary "data flywheel" business model. Instead of dumping massive, generalized datasets into abstract foundation models, CarbonSix provides practical automation tools that factories can use immediately. As clients operate these tools, high-quality, task-specific data is naturally captured and fed back into the system. This creates a powerful compounding loop: tool usage drives data accumulation, which refines the AI models, ultimately delivering even smarter automation tools back to the factory floor.

The company's rapid commercial traction is anchored by the deep domain expertise of its founding team. CEO Tae-yeon Terry Moon previously co-founded SuaLab, an industrial AI vision powerhouse acquired by Cognex. CTO H.J. Terry Suh, a Ph.D. graduate from MIT, drives the company's robotic intelligence framework, while CHO (Chief Hardware Officer) Je-hyeok Kim, a former Yale postdoc, specializes in state-of-the-art robotic hand and manipulator design.

"From the very beginning, our goal has never been about building technology for technology's sake—it has been about creating practical, field-ready Physical AI that drives measurable bottom-line results for manufacturers," said Tae-yeon Terry Moon, CEO of CarbonSix. "This funding validates our deployment-first, revenue-backed approach. We will aggressively invest in top-tier talent and infrastructure to accelerate the Physical AI transition for factories worldwide."

"CarbonSix is a rare gem in the robotics AI landscape because they have bridged the gap between technical demos and actual factory-floor monetization," said Seongmin Kang, Director at DSC Investment. "We were highly impressed by the scalability of their data flywheel model, where immediate utility and continuous data accumulation reinforce each other to build an unassailable competitive moat."

"As the Physical AI market enters a hyper-growth phase, CarbonSix stands out by already proving its commercial value and operational reliability in production environments," added Matthew Sungwook Jung, Senior Investment Manager, at LB Investment. "We are thrilled to partner with a team that possesses both world-class academic pedigree and deep operational empathy for the manufacturing sector as they scale into a global leader."

About CarbonSix, Inc.

CarbonSix is a Physical AI company developing deployment-ready robotic intelligence and automation solutions for manufacturing. Its technologies help manufacturers automate complex, variable tasks while improving performance through real-world operational data. Led by experts in industrial AI, robotics and hardware engineering, CarbonSix is focused on delivering measurable ROI and accelerating the adoption of Physical AI across global manufacturing.

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SOURCE CarbonSix