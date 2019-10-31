Card Printer Manufacture, Pointman, Closes Americas Operations Indefinitely

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From the offices of Juyeon Kim, John Park, Do Won Kim and Ming John Kang- Pointman USA, Pointman Corp, Pointman Technologies Inc, and its parent Company TIT Eng. Co LTD. has decided to cease operations in the Americas based in Camarillo, CA due to the company's overall financial instability and major product quality issues.

We hope that our employees and customers understand why this is happening, however, we feel that in the best interest of the business that we shut down as we look to stabilize our company's financial issues first. Once we stabilize our company financially, we will attempt to re-launch operations back into the Americas with formidable products, the right partners that will help us grow, and a new team in place. Until then all business will run through our office in South Korea.

Over the last several years, we've experienced growth, however, we didn't have the right customers contributing to our success the way we see fit. Our current customers are getting amazing discounts on our products without the volume in sales. Our focus will be to find better partners to have loyalty to Pointman and those who are deserving of benefits we have to offer.

To our employees, we thank them for their professionalism, time, and efforts. We also must inform our former employees who will not be getting paid, please don't take this personally, this is just work and we reserve the right to not pay employees that do not meet our standard as we see fit by our office in HQ (Seoul, South Korea).

TIT Eng. Co LTD. we will still offer support to our customers and any new printer sold from Pointman going forward will come with a 2-year warranty vs. the old 5-year warranty as we do this already globally.

Thank you everyone for your business and we look forward to making a better impact and gaining market share in America soon.

SOURCE Pointman