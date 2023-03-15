Cardiac biomarkers market size to grow by USD 7,880.86 million from 2022 to 2027: Increasing prevalence of CVDs to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cardiac biomarkers market size is estimated to increase by USD 7,880.86 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.6%. The increase in the prevalence of CVDs (cardio vascular diseases) is driving the market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.5 million people aged 40 years and above in the US had the peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in 2021. Factors such as low awareness, especially in the growing economies of Asia, are the main reasons for the high prevalence of this disease. Other risk factors include smoking, a high prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias, atherosclerosis, diabetes, and high cholesterol. Therefore, the demand for cardiac biomarkers is expected to increase during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market 2023-2027

Cardiac biomarkers market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global cardiac biomarkers market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer cardiac biomarkers in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Advanced ImmunoChemical Inc., BG Medicine Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Boditech Med Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Danaher Corp., Diazyme Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., LifeSign LLC, LSI Medience Corp., Noavaran Payesh Aani Salamat. Co., Oy Medix Biochemica Ab, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Response Biomedical Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, Signosis Inc., AgPlus Diagnostics Ltd., and Tosoh Corp.

The market provides various growth opportunities for vendors. They are engaging in M&A to strengthen their position in the global cardiac biomarkers market. Vendors are also increasing their R&D investments to develop technologically advanced cardiac biomarkers. They are also implementing innovative strategies to remain competitive in the market, such as strategic alliances with other companies. All these factors will intensify competition among vendors during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor offerings -

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers cardiac biomarker solutions such as BNP, CK MB, Galectin 3, Myoglobin, and Troponin I.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers cardiac biomarker solutions such as Galectin 3 and BNP NT proBNP.

bioMerieux SA - The company offers cardiac biomarker solutions such as Liquichek Cardiac Markers Plus Control LT.

Boditech Med Inc. - The company offers cardiac biomarker solutions such as the VIDAS Acute Coronary Syndrome panel.

Cardiac biomarkers market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (conventional laboratory testing and POC testing), product (troponin, BNP and NT-proBNP, CK-MB, myoglobin, and others), and end-user (hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories).

The conventional laboratory testing segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. In this type of testing, a clinician takes a sample of bodily fluid or tissue from the patient and then ensures its packaging and transport. The sample is then shipped to a central laboratory, where it is analyzed by a professional. The long time taken for this process, owing to the need for proper packaging and shipping, lab capacity, test processing, and data sharing may decline the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global cardiac biomarkers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cardiac biomarkers market.

North America is estimated to account for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries in the region. Factors such as high healthcare expenditure, an increasing number of new product approvals, and the rising adoption of technologically advanced cardiac biomarkers are driving the growth of the regional market. Public and private organizations in North America are taking initiatives to increase awareness about CVDs, which will increase funding for research on cardiac biomarkers.

Cardiac biomarkers market – Market dynamics

Key trends – The increasing focus on personalized medicine is a key trend in the market. The demand for personalized medicine will increase, with the development of genome technology, whole genome testing technology, and companion diagnostics. This will, in turn, drive the demand for diagnostic procedures. For instance, the use of a blood-based biomarker may help predict the efficacy of treatments for preventing myocardial infarction in high-risk patients. Such information is crucial for developing personalized therapies for curing or treating heart-related diseases. Thus, the growing focus on personalized medicine is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Major challenges - A shortage of skilled clinicians is challenging the market growth. Skilled cardiologists are required to perform safe and effective cardiac procedures and diagnose heart diseases. However, there is a shortage of cardiologists globally, including in developed countries. This is due to trends such as consolidation among healthcare organizations, new maintenance of certification (MOC) requirements, reduction in funding for Graduate Medical Education (GME) and research, and a decline in physician reimbursements. In several developing countries, access to cardiovascular care is limited.

What are the key data covered in this cardiac biomarkers market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cardiac biomarkers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cardiac biomarkers market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cardiac biomarkers market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cardiac biomarkers market vendors

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,880.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Advanced ImmunoChemical Inc., BG Medicine Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Boditech Med Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Danaher Corp., Diazyme Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., LifeSign LLC, LSI Medience Corp., Noavaran Payesh Aani Salamat. Co., Oy Medix Biochemica Ab, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Response Biomedical Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, Signosis Inc., AgPlus Diagnostics Ltd., and Tosoh Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cardiac biomarkers market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Technology

6.3 Conventional laboratory testing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 POC testing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Troponin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 BNP and NT-proBNP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 CK-MB - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Myoglobin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by End-user

8.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 Market opportunity by End-user

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

10.2 Geographic comparison

10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

10.12 Market opportunity by geography

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

12.3 Landscape disruption

12.4 Industry risks

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

13.3 Abbott Laboratories

13.4 BG Medicine Inc.

13.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

13.6 bioMerieux SA

13.7 Boditech Med Inc.

13.8 Creative Diagnostics

13.9 Diazyme Laboratories Inc.

13.10 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

13.11 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd.

13.12 LifeSign LLC

13.13 LSI Medience Corp.

13.14 Randox Laboratories Ltd.

13.15 Response Biomedical Corp.

13.16 Siemens Healthineers AG

13.17 Signosis Inc.

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

14.5 List of abbreviations

