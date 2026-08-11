Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

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Cardinal Health

Aug 11, 2026, 06:40 ET

DUBLIN, Ohio,, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved its quarterly dividend of $0.5158 per share, out of the Company's capital surplus. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2026.

About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and specialty products; a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products; a supplier of home-health and direct-to-patient products and services; an operator of nuclear pharmacies and manufacturing facilities; and a provider of performance and data solutions. Our company's customer-centric focus drives continuous improvement and leads to innovative solutions that improve people's lives every day. Learn more about Cardinal Health at cardinalhealth.com and in our Newsroom

Contacts 
Media: Erich Timmerman, [email protected] and 614.757.8231
Investors: David Frost, [email protected] and 614.757.7852

SOURCE Cardinal Health

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