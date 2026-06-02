Care Closer to Home: WellTogether Begins Operations with Maryland Events

News provided byWellTogether
Jun 02, 2026, 14:01 ET
BETHESDA, Md., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WellTogether, a new nonprofit focused on expanding access to health care and essential support services, will launch publicly with two community events in Maryland. The initiative aims to bring health outreach, education, and practical resources directly to people where they are.
One Mission Cambridge
614 Race St
Cambridge, MD 21613
Monday July 06
1pm-5pm
Marian Fryer Town Plaza
2424 Reedie Dr,
Wheaton, MD 20902
Tuesday July 07
10am-3pm
WellTogether partners with healthcare providers, nonprofits, faith-based organizations, community leaders, and local stakeholders to eliminate barriers to care. Through mobile outreach, pop-up activations, and purpose-driven collaborations, the organization provides compassionate, flexible, and practical health solutions to individuals and families who need them most.
"WellTogether exists to bring care, support, and resources closer to the people and communities that need them most. This launch is about building a community-centered model that meets people where they are with dignity, compassion, and real help," said Tom Bever, Director.
Free On-Site Health Screenings Partnering with the Health Betterment Initiative, WellTogether will offer complimentary primary care-level testing on WellTogether's mobile clinic at both events, including:
- Diabetes Screening
- Cholesterol Screening
- Kidney and Liver Function Testing
- Primary Care Level Bloodwork
- Rapid Infectious Disease Testing
Media Opportunities Members of the media are invited to attend the launch events and conduct interviews. President Teresa Pipia will be available for interviews before, during, and after the events, along with Director Tom Bever and community partners.
To schedule an interview please contact:
Tom Bever Director
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 603-845-6817
SOURCE WellTogether
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