Care Closer to Home: WellTogether Begins Operations with Maryland Events

BETHESDA, Md., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WellTogether, a new nonprofit focused on expanding access to health care and essential support services, will launch publicly with two community events in Maryland. The initiative aims to bring health outreach, education, and practical resources directly to people where they are.

One Mission Cambridge

614 Race St

Cambridge, MD 21613

Monday July 06

1pm-5pm

WellTogether, a new healthcare and essential services nonprofit, will launch with two events in Maryland. Post this

Marian Fryer Town Plaza

2424 Reedie Dr,

Wheaton, MD 20902

Tuesday July 07

10am-3pm

WellTogether partners with healthcare providers, nonprofits, faith-based organizations, community leaders, and local stakeholders to eliminate barriers to care. Through mobile outreach, pop-up activations, and purpose-driven collaborations, the organization provides compassionate, flexible, and practical health solutions to individuals and families who need them most.

"WellTogether exists to bring care, support, and resources closer to the people and communities that need them most. This launch is about building a community-centered model that meets people where they are with dignity, compassion, and real help," said Tom Bever, Director.

Free On-Site Health Screenings Partnering with the Health Betterment Initiative, WellTogether will offer complimentary primary care-level testing on WellTogether's mobile clinic at both events, including:

Diabetes Screening

Cholesterol Screening

Kidney and Liver Function Testing

Primary Care Level Bloodwork

Rapid Infectious Disease Testing

Media Opportunities Members of the media are invited to attend the launch events and conduct interviews. President Teresa Pipia will be available for interviews before, during, and after the events, along with Director Tom Bever and community partners.

To schedule an interview please contact:

Tom Bever Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 603-845-6817

SOURCE WellTogether