Care Management Solutions Global Market Report 2022: Cloud Solutions Accelerate Care Delivery

News provided by

Research and Markets

Nov 14, 2022, 13:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Care Management Solutions - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Care Management Solutions Market to Reach $25.5 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Care Management Solutions estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.4% CAGR and reach US$19.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.3% CAGR

The Care Management Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.3% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 11.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 137 Featured)

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
  • Casenet, LLC
  • Cerner Corporation
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions
  • Epic Systems
  • EXL service Holdings, Inc.
  • Harmony Information Systems, Inc. (A Part of Mediware Information Systems, Inc.)- Health Catalyst, LLC
  • i2i Population Health
  • IBM Corporation
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Medecision, Inc.
  • Pegasystems Inc.
  • Salesforce.Com, Inc.
  • TCS Healthcare Technologies
  • ZeOmega Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Living with COVID-19 Becomes the New Normal
  • "Stagflation" & An Imminent Recession Are the Newest Challenges in the Series of Setbacks for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
  • Pandemic Expedites Healthcare Ecosystem's Evolution for Better Care & Cost Savings
  • Digital Healthcare Gains Spotlight Amid the Pandemic
  • Care Management Take Front Seat amid COVID-19 to Help Healthcare System Deal with Beast of Burden
  • How Care Management Platforms are Rethinking Population Healthcare?
  • Competition
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Care Management Solutions: A Prelude
  • Inherent Benefits Drive Adoption
  • Outlook
  • Regional Landscape
  • Disease Management: Trending Segment of Care Management Solutions
  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Analytics-driven Care Management Solutions Help Deliver High-Value Healthcare
  • Cloud Solutions Accelerate Care Delivery
  • Micro-Solutions: Pivoting Care Management to Address Evolving Needs of Healthcare
  • Role of AI in Care Management Gets Bigger
  • Artificial Intelligence to Play a Crucial Role in Chronic Care Management
  • Growing Awareness over Benefits of Collaborative Care Provides the Launchpad for Increased Adoption of Care Management Solutions
  • Digital Health Investments Exhibit Solid Trajectory in Recent Years
  • Select Startups in Care Management Space
  • Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand
  • Chronic Care Management Gains Significance amid Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
  • Select Chronic Disease Stats:
  • Chronic Disease Management and Associated High Costs: An Overview
  • Telehealth Seeks Role in Chronic Care Management
  • Growing Focus on Controlling Healthcare Expenditure to Propel Demand

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Care Management Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
  • Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Care Management Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
  • Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

