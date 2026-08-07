Care Management Solutions Market worth $42.62 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Care Management Solutions Market is projected to reach USD 42.62 billion by 2031 from USD 22.56 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

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Care Management Solutions Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2031

2026–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 22.56 billion

USD 22.56 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 42.62 billion

USD 42.62 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 13.6%

Care Management Solutions Market Trends & Insights:

The care management solutions (CMS) market is undergoing a significant shift toward a more integrated, patient-centric approach to delivering healthcare services, moving away from its previous fragmented approach. This transition is being driven by the growing adoption of interoperable digital health technologies, cloud computing platforms, and advanced AI/ML models. These advancements enable end users of care management solutions to identify high-risk groups, enhance care coordination, and facilitate better chronic disease management. In light of the ongoing adoption of value-based care and population health management within healthcare systems, demand for care management solutions continues to grow.

North America dominated the market, with a share of 50.2% in 2025.

By component, the software segment held the largest share (82%) of the care management solutions market in 2025.

By deployment model, cloud-based care management solutions held 66% of the market in 2025.

By application, chronic care management solutions held 40% of the market in 2025.

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The market is driven by the rapid adoption of value- based care models, a strong emphasis on coordinated, patient- centric care delivery, the growing digital transformation across healthcare systems, and rising demand for integrated platforms that improve clinical outcomes while reducing healthcare costs. Adoption of advanced care management solutions is accelerating due to the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, aging populations, expanding healthcare data volumes, growing demand for population health management, and rising pressure on end users to enhance care quality and operational efficiency. Healthcare organizations are increasingly moving from standalone care management applications to AI- enabled, interoperable, cloud- based platforms that integrate predictive analytics, risk stratification, remote patient monitoring, patient engagement, workflow automation, and longitudinal care coordination. Enterprise- wide deployment of care management solutions is further supported by government initiatives promoting value- based reimbursement, accountable care, interoperability, and digital health across hospitals, ambulatory care centers, home- based care providers, healthcare payers, and accountable care organizations (ACOs). In addition, increasing investments in artificial intelligence, healthcare analytics, cloud infrastructure, and connected care technologies are creating new growth opportunities for care management solution providers globally. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), approximately 14. 3 million Medicare beneficiaries were estimated to receive care coordinated through Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) in 2026, representing a 4. 4.4% increase from 2025. This reflects the continued expansion of value- based and coordinated healthcare delivery models that are driving demand for advanced care management solutions.

The software segment dominated the global care management solutions market in 2025.

The software segment is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period, driven by the growing adoption of integrated care management platforms that enable care coordination, population health management, condition care management, utilization management, and patient engagement across healthcare organizations. Healthcare providers and payers are increasingly moving from fragmented point solutions to enterprise-wide software platforms that integrate electronic health records (EHRs), claims data, patient-generated health data, analytics, and clinical workflows to support value-based care delivery. The growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics, cloud computing, interoperability standards, and workflow automation is further strengthening software capabilities, enabling proactive risk stratification, personalized care planning, and real-time care coordination across the continuum of care. Additionally, increasing investments in healthcare IT modernization, digital health infrastructure, and interoperable healthcare ecosystems are encouraging broader deployment of scalable care management software across hospitals, ambulatory care centers, home-based care providers, and healthcare payers. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the CY 2025 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule introduced new Advanced Primary Care Management (APCM) services that support comprehensive care management, care transitions, care coordination, patient-centered care planning, and population-level management, reinforcing the growing adoption of integrated care management software across healthcare organizations.

Rapid expansion of digital healthcare ecosystems and rising demand for coordinated, longitudinal, and patient-centered care are driving strong momentum for the software segment of the care management solutions market. Healthcare organizations are increasingly adopting enterprise care management platforms that integrate care coordination, condition care management, utilization management, population health management, patient engagement, and analytics within unified healthcare environments. Growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics, workflow automation, and interoperable cloud-based software is further enabling healthcare providers and payers to identify high-risk patients, personalize care plans, optimize resource utilization, and improve clinical outcomes across the continuum of care. Increasing investments in digital health infrastructure, AI-enabled care management, and connected healthcare ecosystems are expected to further strengthen software segment growth throughout the forecast period.

Healthcare providers held the largest share of the end user segment of the care management solutions market in 2025.

Healthcare providers were the largest end user group in the care management solutions market in 2025, as healthcare delivery increasingly shifted toward continuous, coordinated, and outcomes-focused care. Hospitals, health systems, ambulatory care centers, and home-based care providers are adopting integrated care management platforms to manage complex patient populations, coordinate multidisciplinary care teams, monitor chronic conditions, and improve transitions of care across multiple healthcare settings. The growing use of risk stratification, predictive analytics, patient engagement applications, and remote monitoring technologies is enabling providers to identify care gaps earlier, personalize interventions, and improve resource allocation, while supporting value-based reimbursement models. As healthcare organizations continue to consolidate digital care delivery through unified clinical and administrative workflows, enterprise care management platforms are becoming a critical component of population health strategies, enabling providers to deliver proactive, data-driven, and patient-centric care while enhancing operational efficiency and long-term clinical outcomes.

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Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global care management solutions market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead growth in the care management solutions market, driven by rapid healthcare digitization, expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising government investments in digital health, and the adoption of value-based and patient-centric care models across emerging economies. Healthcare providers and payers across the region are accelerating the implementation of integrated care management platforms to improve care coordination, chronic disease and population health management, and patient engagement, while addressing the growing burden of non-communicable diseases and aging populations. Government-led digital health initiatives, expanding health information exchange networks, and growing investments in cloud-based healthcare technologies are further strengthening the regional care management ecosystem. According to the National Health Authority (NHA) of the Government of India, more than 100 crore health records had been successfully linked to Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) accounts under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) by May 2026, demonstrating significant progress toward a longitudinal, interoperable digital health ecosystem that supports coordinated, continuous patient care. This expanding digital infrastructure, together with increasing investments in artificial intelligence, remote patient monitoring, and connected care technologies, is expected to accelerate the adoption of advanced care management solutions across the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players

Leading players in the Behavioural/Mental Health Software companies include Optum (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Oracle (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Veradigm LLC (US), and HealthEdge Software, Inc. (US).

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