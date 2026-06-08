CAREstream America announces an exclusive distribution partnership to bring Celltermi HS and NX Plus, an advanced probiotic-derived microbiome technology, to the US market. Celltermi HS and NX Plus represents a new chapter in science-driven topical solutions designed for today's aesthetic skin and hair professionals.

SANFORD, Fla., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAREstream America, a leader in medical solution distribution for hospitals and aesthetics, announces an exclusive distribution partnership to bring Celltermi HS and NX Plus, an advanced probiotic-derived microbiome technology, to the US market.

CAREstream America introduces new era of science-backed innovation to deliver a new standard of quality to the US aesthetic market

Celltermi HS and NX Plus represents a new chapter in science-driven topical solutions designed for today's aesthetic skin and hair professionals. Developed using patented ingredients, Celltermi is supported by the scientific expertise and manufacturing capabilities of CHA Meditech, a subsidiary of CHA Bio Group the globally recognized biomaterials pioneer with over 65 years of experience.

This partnership combines CAREstream America's commitment to delivering quality medical and aesthetic technologies with CHA Bio Group's focus on innovation and research development.

"In a rapidly evolving market, practitioners are seeking partners and products they can trust," said Blake Petrunick, CEO of CAREstream America. "Our decision to partner with CHA Bio Group was driven by the strength of its foundation, patented technology, and commitment to rigorous standards. Practitioners deserve confidence in the products they bring into their practices, and we believe Celltermi represents the level of trust and quality that the market has been looking for."

Unlike many products claiming space in this category, Celltermi synergy sets were developed with an emphasis on manufacturing integrity, scientific foundation, and ingredient quality. The serum sets leverage proprietary components produced with the support of an established South Korean biomaterials organization with a long history of advancing regenerative and health technologies.

"Our exclusive partnership with CAREstream America marks a significant milestone in bringing next-generation aesthetic solutions to the US market," said Sokjin Kim, CEO of CHA Meditech. "Celltermi is the culmination of decades of advanced cell research, leveraging our patented exosome and biomaterial technologies. By combining CAREstream's robust distribution network with CHA's deep-rooted scientific heritage, we are confident that we will establish a new standard of trust, quality, and efficacy for aesthetic professionals across the United States."

The launch reflects a shared mission between both companies to elevate the standard for aesthetic solutions by prioritizing transparency, innovation, and scientifically grounded product development.

Celltermi HS and NX Plus are immediately available through CAREstream America for qualified providers and practices across the United States.

About CHA Bio Group

CHA Meditech, a subsidiary of the globally renowned CHA Bio Group, is a leading biomedical company specializing in the development and manufacturing of high-quality medical devices and aesthetic solutions. Its diverse portfolio includes premium hyaluronic acid fillers exported to over 30 countries worldwide.

CHA Meditech leverages the unique scientific foundation of CHA Bio Group, a pioneer in healthcare and regenerative medicine with over 65 years of experience. Based on the world's largest cell library — including stem cells and immune cells — CHA Bio Group has secured full lifecycle capabilities in cell therapy, spanning from treatment development to Cell and Gene Therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CGT CDMO) services. The group also operates Asia-Pacific's largest medical network, with 96 medical institutions across 7 countries, including South Korea, the USA, Australia, Singapore, and Japan. Furthermore, integrating its proprietary technologies such as exosomes and stem cell conditioned media, the group is expanding its business lifecycle across life care, ranging from consumer-centered businesses like pharmaceuticals, health functional foods, beauty, and medical devices to digital healthcare. For more information, please visit chamt.co.kr/en.

About CAREstream America

The CAREstream group is dedicated to bettering the lives of its employees, patients and customers through exceptional medical services and solutions. From product development to delivery, CAREstream America was developed to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of healthcare solutions spanning respiratory care, anesthesia, aesthetics, regenerative medicine, orthopedics, labor and delivery, urology, and acute care. Its growing portfolio includes industry-leading products and technologies designed to meet the evolving needs of clinicians and patients. Signature offerings include Pro-Nox, Alpha2Active a2M, CAREprp, along with other proprietary and partner-developed technologies. Built on a foundation of quality, integrity, and long-term partnerships, CAREstream America remains committed to helping healthcare professionals access the solutions they need to help improve patient care, increase efficiency, and reduce risk. Christie Medical Holdings Inc. and the VeinViewer® device are also elements of the CAREstream Group.

www.carestreamamerica.com | www.christiemed.com

Press Contact:

Rachel Howard

855-892-3872

https://bit.ly/Celltermi

SOURCE CAREstream America