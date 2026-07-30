Cargo Theft Jumped 60 Percent Last Year. The Tactics Changed Even Faster

Tri-State Motor Transit Executive Warns Shippers That Cargo Theft Has Entered a Dangerous New Era

GLENDALE, Ariz., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargo theft is no longer just a physical security problem. According to Michael Fisk, Vice President of Roadmaster Group and a senior leader at Tri-State Motor Transit Co., the most dangerous freight thieves today don't break into trailers. Thieves impersonate legitimate carriers, forge shipping documents, and walk away with loads worth hundreds of thousands of dollars before anyone realizes something is wrong.

Adjustable trailer swing door lock for semi-trucks secures cargo by locking the innermost vertical locking bars together.

The shift is backed by data. According to Verisk CargoNet, estimated cargo theft losses in the United States and Canada surged to nearly $725 million in 2025, a 60 percent increase from 2024. The average value per theft rose 36 percent to $273,990, driven by organized criminal networks deliberately shifting away from smash-and-grab tactics toward identity fraud and document forgery.

"What we're seeing is a fundamental change in how cargo theft works," said Fisk. "It used to be about opportunity. A driver leaves a trailer unattended, and someone breaks the lock. That still happens, but the organized groups are doing something far more sophisticated. They're hacking into freight brokerage systems, generating fake bills of lading, putting the right decals on a truck, and showing up at a shipper's dock with the correct pickup number. Unless that shipper has protocols specifically designed to catch impersonation, they'll hand over the freight without ever knowing it's gone to the wrong truck."

The Vulnerability Most Carriers Overlook

Fisk identifies standard locks and seals as the single most pervasive security gap in the industry, not because shippers and carriers don't know they exist, but because they underestimate how easily they are defeated.

"The lock on most trailers is not a serious deterrent to a professional criminal," Fisk said. "It's a signal. It tells a thief how serious you are about what's inside. Standard locks and seals can be defeated in seconds. Most fleets haven't upgraded because they've never had to. The organized groups targeting high-value freight have figured that out."

Tri-State's response goes beyond the lock itself. The company uses specialized locks designed to cinch trailer doors together rather than securing a single latch point, and requires drivers to back trailers against walls or docks whenever stopped, physically blocking door access without moving the vehicle.

What Serious Shippers Should Be Looking For

Specialized locking systems that cinch trailer doors together, rather than standard padlocks that secure a single point.





Satellite tracking is independent of cell coverage, so a load cannot go dark in areas where thieves tend to divert freight.





Real-time cargo door monitoring, with immediate alerts the moment a trailer is opened outside an authorized location.





Direct verification protocols for every pickup, requiring a call to a known, pre-verified contact rather than relying on email, text, or caller ID, all of which can be spoofed.





Driver vetting that includes security clearance requirements for carriers handling government or sensitive commercial freight.

"Most shippers don't think about this until something goes wrong," Fisk said. "By then it's too late. The time to ask a carrier how they handle impersonation attempts and what happens if a load goes off-route is before you tender the freight, not after."

The Summer Shipping Season Elevates Risk

Cargo theft spikes around major holidays, when reduced staffing and freight sitting in yards overnight create conditions organized criminal networks exploit deliberately. According to CargoNet, Labor Day and the November to December stretch represent the highest-risk windows of the second half of the year.

"Summer is not the time to relax your freight security posture," Fisk said. "It's the time to tighten it. Every long weekend is an opportunity for a criminal group that has already done its reconnaissance. The freight doesn't move. The oversight does."

About Tri-State Motor Transit Co.

Tri-State Motor Transit Co., a division of Roadmaster Group, provides specialized transportation solutions for both government and commercial customers, safely moving hazardous materials, arms, ammunition, explosives, secure government freight, and high-value/high-risk FAK (Freight All Kinds) shipments. As the largest for-hire carrier serving the U.S. Department of Defense, Tri-State upholds the highest standards of safety, security, and compliance, with security-cleared personnel and satellite-based, real-time load monitoring.For more information, visit roadmastergroup.com.

SOURCE Tri-State Motor Transit