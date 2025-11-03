Caribou Launches "Today's Auto Refinance Rates", First-Ever Daily Rates Resource Bringing Unmatched Transparency to What Lenders Are Actually Offering Borrowers

Recent Fed Rate Cuts Increasing Borrower Interest In Refinance Rates

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caribou , a leading auto refinance platform helping drivers take control of their car loans, today announced the launch of Caribou's Today's Auto Refinance Rates , the first and only public resource providing detailed daily insights into what lenders are actually offering borrowers across credit tiers and term lengths. This resource provides the most frequently updated view into average Annual Percentage Rates (APR) available, offering the most transparency in the auto refinance market.

Until now, consumers relied on individual lender offers or monthly APR averages from other financial websites and resources with data that quickly becomes outdated and rarely reflects what borrowers truly receive. Updated each business day, Caribou publishes both the average APRs and the lowest APRs available based on active loan offers through its extensive network of community banks and credit unions nationwide.

"Car payments are one of the largest monthly expenses for most families, and the auto refinance market is dynamic," said Eric Stradley, President of Caribou. "Our new Today's Rates page is a game-changer for customer transparency. We're not just showing hypothetical rates and estimates, we're showing what lenders are offering right now. It's the kind of insight the industry has long needed and is a valuable tool for consumers who want to make the best financial decision for their household."

The Federal Reserve's quarter-point rate cut last week has heightened urgency around auto refinancing as lenders rapidly adjust their offers. Caribou's Today's Rates page provides deep insight by displaying daily rate ranges across loan terms and credit tiers based on active lending offers from the past one to seven days. While these rates are not guaranteed, they offer a reliable pulse on current refinance conditions, keeping borrowers up-to-date based on their own credit scores and desired loan terms.

Building on that transparency, Caribou's Today's Auto Refinance Rates page highlights not only the lowest rates being offered, but also the average rates being offered through its platform to help set appropriate expectations for borrowers depending on their credit score, term length, and other factors impacting rates. The data reflects real offers currently available through its lender network and the typical rates for which similar borrowers are qualifying. Recent data shows average rates between 7.27% and 14.36% depending on term length and credit score, with the best rates under 5%—a sizable range that helps borrowers understand where they fall in today's market. Based on recent data, customers save an average of $151 per month by refinancing through Caribou.*

Caribou's Today's Rates builds on the type of data available in the Auto Refinance Trends Report Hub , which provides deeper monthly insights and interactive visualizations. Together, they create the most transparent and data-rich picture of the auto refinance market available today.

The rates displayed are for informational purposes only and may vary by credit score, vehicle model year, loan-to-value ratio, state, lender participation, or other factors.

About Caribou

Founded in 2016 and based in Denver, CO, Caribou helps drivers take control of their car loan with real savings, trusted lending partners, and expert help every step of the way. With its advanced technology and friendly loan advisors, Caribou makes the auto refinancing process quick, easy, and transparent. Caribou shares the latest auto refinance trends each month, and current refinance rates each day, to provide the most in-depth, real-time insights about the auto refinance market. Customers save an average of $151 per month by refinancing through Caribou.* The company is backed by QED Investors, Goldman Sachs, and other leading investors. Learn more at www.caribou.com .

*This information is estimated based on consumers whose auto refinance loan funded through Caribou between 7/1/2025 and 9/30/2025, had an existing auto loan on their credit report, and selected a loan offer to reduce their monthly payment. These borrowers saved an average of $151 per month, with annualized savings of $1,812 per year.

SOURCE Caribou