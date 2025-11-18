Former Amazon and PepsiCo Leader Chris Winkler Joins Caribou as SVP, Revenue & Operations

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caribou, a leading auto refinance platform helping drivers take control of their car loans, today announced Chris Winkler has joined the company as SVP, Revenue & Operations. He joins Caribou after a decade of senior leadership at Amazon, where he drove customer-focused innovation in the U.S. and Europe and most recently led teams at Amazon Business through rapid growth and process improvements. His career also includes key leadership roles at Groupon and PepsiCo. Chris will be based in the Chicago area and report directly to Caribou CEO Simon Goodall.

Chris will play a key role shaping the company's growth strategy, customer experience, and driving operational excellence. He brings more than 20 years of experience building cross-functional teams focused on scaling growth, optimizing processes, and delivering exceptional results.

"Caribou is solving an important problem for everyday drivers, pairing a major growth opportunity with a mission to help customers gain financial freedom," said Chris. "Few companies meet customer needs so directly, saving customers an average of more than $150 a month. I was drawn to Caribou not only to execute against this mission, but to ensure the process for customers is as simple and efficient as possible."

Chris's approach centers on two pillars: relentless focus on customer needs and using data to make transparent, impactful decisions. At Amazon, he championed simplicity in process and high-paced team execution, resulting in consistent growth and innovation. "When you get a bunch of people working at pace, driving consistent execution, and focused on customer needs…you can go really far," Chris said.

"Having worked with Chris before, I know firsthand his ability to build high-performing teams and operational excellence," said Simon Goodall, CEO of Caribou. "We're thrilled to welcome him, and I can't wait for our crew to get to know him as we continue to build something special together."

Chris holds an MBA in Leadership and Change Management from DePaul University and a BS in Management Information Systems from Miami University (OH).

About Caribou

Founded in 2016 and based in Denver, CO, Caribou helps drivers take control of their car loan with real savings, trusted lending partners, and expert help every step of the way. With its advanced technology and friendly loan advisors, Caribou makes the auto refinancing process quick, easy, and transparent. Caribou shares the latest auto refinance trends each month, and current refinance rates each day, to provide the most in-depth, real-time insights about the auto refinance market. Customers save an average of $151 per month by refinancing through Caribou.* The company is backed by QED Investors, Goldman Sachs, and other leading investors. Learn more at www.caribou.com.

*This information is estimated based on consumers whose auto refinance loan funded through Caribou between 7/1/2025 and 9/30/2025, had an existing auto loan on their credit report, and selected a loan offer to reduce their monthly payment.

