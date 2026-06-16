Caris Life Sciences Announces Dual Listing on NYSE Texas

IRVING, Texas, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading patient-centric next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced the dual listing of its common stock on NYSE Texas effective on June 17, 2026, further expanding its presence in the public markets.

Caris' shares will continue to be listed and trade on its primary exchange, the NASDAQ, with a dual listing on the NYSE Texas under the same CAI ticker symbol, expected to provide additional exposure to investors, particularly within Texas and the broader U.S. market.

"Establishing a dual listing on NYSE Texas reflects both our continued growth as a public company and our deep roots in Texas, including our headquarters and over 450 Caris employees in the state," said David Dean Halbert, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Caris Life Sciences. "This milestone underscores our commitment to innovation, our heritage in Texas and our mission to improve the lives of patients through precision medicine."

"We are proud to welcome Caris Life Sciences to NYSE Texas," said Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group. "With deep roots in the state and a world-class platform at the forefront of AI and precision medicine, Caris is exactly the kind of innovative company that NYSE Texas was designed to celebrate and support."

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris continues to develop and commercialize advanced molecular profiling solutions leveraging Whole Genome, Whole Exome Sequencing and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing, enabled by the cloud and artificial intelligence/machine learning. These capabilities support improved diagnosis, therapy selection, disease monitoring and drug development.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing), advanced AI and machine learning, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform for developing the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business, solutions, plans, objectives, goals, industry trends, financial outlook and guidance. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," or "continue" or similar expressions.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to us, we cannot guarantee that the future results, discoveries, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things: our future financial performance, results of operations or other operational results or metrics; development, analytical and clinical validation, timing and performance of future solutions by us and our competitors; commercial market acceptance for our solutions, including acceptance of preventive as well as diagnostic testing paradigms, and our ability to meet resulting demand; the rapidly evolving competitive environment in which we operate; third-party payer reimbursement and coverage decisions related to our solutions; risks related to data management, storage, and processing capabilities and our ability to integrate and deploy artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics technologies; our ability to protect and enhance our intellectual property; regulatory requirements, decisions or approvals (including the timing and conditions thereof) related to our solutions, including our application for New York State Department of Health approval for Caris Assure; reliance on third-party suppliers; risks related to data security, patient privacy, and compliance with healthcare data protection regulations as well as potential cybersecurity threats to our data platforms; our compliance with laws and regulations; the outcome of government investigations and litigation; risks related to our indebtedness; and our ability to hire and retain key personnel as well as risks, uncertainties; and other factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 3, 2026, and in our other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events, circumstances or our beliefs after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Caris Life Sciences Media:

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

214.294.5606

Investor Relations:

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917.689.3511

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences