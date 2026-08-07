Caris Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center

Partnership expands collaborative research network dedicated to advancing precision medicine and improving outcomes for cancer patients

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), a leading TechBio company, today announced that the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center has joined the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance® (Caris POA), a global network of leading cancer centers, academic institutions, research organizations and healthcare systems focused on advancing precision oncology and biomarker-driven research.

The addition of the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center strengthens the growing Caris POA network, which brings together institutions committed to accelerating cancer research, expanding access to comprehensive molecular profiling and advancing the development of innovative approaches to personalized cancer care. The Caris POA focuses on precision oncology patient care, research and publications, education and mentoring, and sequencing support for clinical trials.

"Welcoming the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center to the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance reflects our continued commitment to expanding collaborative cancer research and bringing the promise of precision medicine to more patients," said James Hamrick, MD, MPH, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "Together, we will leverage molecular science, clinical expertise and real-world evidence to generate insights that help improve outcomes for patients facing cancer."

As a member of the Caris POA, UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers and clinicians will have opportunities to collaborate with other leading institutions across the network on investigator-initiated studies, translational research programs, biomarker discovery efforts and publications designed to advance the understanding and treatment of cancer. The alliance has contributed to more than 800 investigator-initiated publications since its inception and continues to drive innovation through large-scale molecular and clinical data analysis.

"The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge cancer care and advancing research that benefits the patients and communities we serve," said Bernard Tawfik, MD, an associate professor at UNM and the medical director of the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center Clinical Research Office. "Joining the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance provides a valuable opportunity for research to help our patients, advance science to treat cancer and collaborate with leading cancer experts nationwide to help shape the future of precision oncology."

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance is one of the largest and most active precision oncology networks in the world. Through collaboration among member institutions, the alliance seeks to accelerate scientific discovery, validate novel molecular signatures, support clinical trials and enable new approaches to personalized treatment strategies.

About the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance® is a global collaborative network of leading cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare organizations dedicated to advancing precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. Through collaboration and innovative scientific programs, the Caris POA works to improve patient care and further the development of precision medicine.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading TechBio company actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing), advanced AI and machine learning, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform for developing the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

About the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center

The UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center is the official cancer center of New Mexico, and the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in a 500-mile radius.

Its 136 board-certified oncology specialty physicians include cancer surgeons in every specialty (abdominal, thoracic, bone and soft tissue, neurosurgery, genitourinary, gynecology, and head and neck cancers), adult and pediatric hematologists/medical oncologists, gynecologic oncologists and radiation oncologists. They, along with more than 600 other cancer healthcare professionals (nurses, pharmacists, nutritionists, navigators, psychologists and social workers), provide treatment to 65% of New Mexico's cancer patients from all across the state. They also partner with community health systems statewide to provide cancer care closer to home.

In 2025, they treated almost 15,000 patients in more than 100,000 ambulatory clinic visits, in addition to in-patient hospitalizations at UNM Hospital. A total of 1,444 patients participated in cancer clinical trials to study new cancer treatments that include tests of novel cancer prevention strategies and cancer genome sequencing.

The more than 120 cancer research scientists affiliated with the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center were awarded $30.5 million in federal and private grants and contracts for cancer research projects in 2025. Since 2015, the physicians, scientists and staff have provided education and training experiences to more than 750 high school, undergraduate, graduate and postdoctoral fellowship students in cancer research and cancer health care delivery.

Lastly, UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center maintains strong community partnerships to ensure active engagement in establishing research priorities to address differences in cancer health outcomes. For more information, visit https://cancer.unm.edu.

Forward Looking Statements

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