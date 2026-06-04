Advisor-owned firm builds ahead of demand as private equity and consolidation actively reshape the wealth management industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnegie Private Wealth signed a long-term lease on a 20,000-square-foot headquarters in SouthPark, Charlotte, nearly tripling the firm's current 7,200-square-foot space. The move is part of a 10-year growth plan centered on independence, client experience, and talent.

Carnegie Private Wealth Triples Its Footprint, Without Outside Capital Post this Rendering of the new Carnegie Private Wealth reception space in SouthPark, Charlotte.

The new space, expected to open in early 2027, will be customized to reflect how Carnegie Private Wealth operates. Planned amenities include expanded private client meeting rooms, collaborative workspace for planning and investment teams, and a dedicated podcast and media studio supporting client education and advisor development.

"When you're advisor-owned, every decision you make traces back to the client relationship. This space is a reflection of that. We wanted a home that our clients deserve, and one we can grow into together." — Jordan Raniszeski, Managing Partner, Carnegie Private Wealth

The lease signing comes as private equity investment and consolidation activity reshape the wealth management landscape. Carnegie Private Wealth, fully advisor-owned, is building toward long-term enterprise value without outside capital, and with plans to grow on its own terms.

The expanded headquarters is designed to support hiring across leadership, advisory, and client service roles aligned with the firm's long-term plan. Carnegie Private Wealth will remain rooted in Charlotte, a market that continues to grow as a national financial services hub.

About Carnegie Private Wealth

Carnegie Private Wealth is an independent, advisor-owned wealth management firm based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Founded in 2023, the firm provides financial planning and investment management services to individuals, families, and business owners with a focus on long-term relationships and professional excellence.

Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor. Member FINRA & SIPC.

SOURCE Carnegie Private Wealth