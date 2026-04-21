Carolina Facial Plastics Announces Opening of Third Charlotte Location in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Facial Plastics is proud to announce the opening of its newest office location at 2825 South Boulevard, Suite 120A, Charlotte, NC 28209, marking the practice's third location in the Charlotte area. Led by renowned facial plastic surgeon Jonathan Kulbersh, MD, the expansion reflects the continued growth of the practice and its commitment to making expert facial aesthetics and reconstructive care more accessible to patients throughout the region.

Dr. Jonathan Kulbersh

Known for delivering advanced facial plastic surgery, non-surgical rejuvenation, and personalized patient care, Carolina Facial Plastics has become a trusted destination for individuals seeking natural-looking facial enhancements and specialized cosmetic treatments. The new South End office will allow the practice to serve even more patients while offering greater convenience for those in and around the Charlotte metropolitan area.

"Opening our third location is an exciting milestone for Carolina Facial Plastics," said Jonathan Kulbersh, MD. "Our mission has always been to provide exceptional facial plastic surgery and aesthetic treatments in a welcoming, patient-focused environment. This new office allows us to continue growing while bringing our services closer to the communities we proudly serve."

The South End office will offer a full range of injectable services, including Botox, Fillers, Sculptra, and PRP for both face and hair, designed to help patients look and feel their best. Patients can expect the same elevated level of care, expertise, and individualized attention that Carolina Facial Plastics is known for across all locations.

As one of the leading facial plastic surgery practices in the Charlotte area, Carolina Facial Plastics continues to expand its presence while remaining dedicated to innovation, artistry, and outstanding patient outcomes.

To learn more about Carolina Facial Plastics or to schedule an appointment at the new South End location, visit CarolinaFacialPlasticsurgery.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Rachel Collado

SOURCE Dr. Jonathan Kulbersh