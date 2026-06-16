CarParts.com Enters Into $25 Million Revolving Credit Facility

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) today announced that it has entered into a $25 million revolving credit facility with First Business Bank. The credit facility matures in March 2028.

"This credit facility, along with our already strong balance sheet, represents a significant milestone for the Company and underscores the strong confidence our lending partner has in our business model," said David Meniane, Chief Executive Officer of CarParts.com. "We remain focused on delivering value to all our key stakeholders, and we believe the increased liquidity and strategic investments will enable us to achieve sustained long-term success."

Additional details regarding the credit facility will be included in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company in connection with this credit facility.

About CarParts.com, Inc.

CarParts.com, Inc. is a technology-led ecommerce company offering over 1.5 million quality automotive parts and accessories. Operating for over 30 years, the Company serves over 2.5 million unique customers annually through its website and mobile app, backed by a nationwide, company-operated distribution network providing 2-day delivery to approximately 95% of the continental United States. The company operates CarParts.com and a portfolio of brands including JC Whitney®, Kool-Vue, Evan Fischer, Garage-Pro, and CarParts Wholesale. For more information, visit CarParts.com.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

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SOURCE CarParts.com, Inc.