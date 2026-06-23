Cars.com Announces Its 2026 Most American-Made Vehicles Ahead of Country's 250th

The Great American Melting Pot — 2026 list is 65% foreign automakers,

with the Detroit Three still holding about one-third of the Index

CHICAGO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Car-shopping marketplace Cars.com™ (NYSE: CARS) today unveiled the vehicles on its 21st annual American-Made Index (AMI). More than a year after the announcement of tariffs, and ahead of America's 250th anniversary, this year's AMI list boasts 86 vehicles that made the cut.

As in previous years, Cars.com experts independently evaluated over 350 vehicles that contribute the most to the U.S. economy through manufacturing, parts sourcing and employment to generate the 2026 AMI list. Some vehicles maintained the status quo while others made their moves, securing higher rankings on this year's list. Notably, this year's top 10 have tied the highest average domestic parts content percentage since the AMI methodology changed to its current form in 2020.

For the sixth year in a row, Tesla claims the most American-made vehicle, with the Model 3 followed by the Model Y for a second consecutive year. Stellantis snags spots three and four with the Jeep Gladiator and Grand Cherokee while Honda sweeps half of the top 10 with the Ridgeline, Odyssey, Accord, Passport and Acura MDX. The automaker with the most vehicles on this year's list, Toyota, also boasts a top 10 placement with the Lexus TX.

"This year's list represents the ongoing evolution and diversification of American-made vehicles," said Patrick Masterson, lead researcher for Cars.com's American-Made Index. "Notably, nearly two-thirds of this year's list was produced by foreign automakers, about the same as in 2025, while the Detroit Three holds approximately one-third of the vehicles. Seeing so many foreign automakers on the list often surprises consumers, but this goes to show just how complex modern automotive manufacturing really is."

The top 20 vehicles are included below, and the complete list is available at Cars.com/american-made-index.

Cars.com 2026 American-Made Index Top 20 Vehicles 1. Tesla Model 3 11. Toyota Camry 2. Tesla Model Y 12. Lincoln Navigator, Navigator L 3. Jeep Gladiator 13. Ford Expedition, Expedition Max 4. Jeep Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee L 14. Lincoln Aviator 5. Honda Ridgeline 15. Ford Explorer 6. Honda Odyssey 16. Acura RDX 7. Lexus TX 17. Kia EV9 8. Honda Accord 18. Acura Integra 9. Acura MDX 19. Toyota Tundra 10. Honda Passport 20. Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

As AMI as Apple Pie

From the Ford Model T to the iconic Route 66, cars and everything that comes with them are quintessentially American. The 2026 index of vehicles that impact the American economy most is a timely check-in on the evolution of America's automotive engine and how car shoppers are approaching the current market. Consumers care about American jobs, according to a recent Cars.com consumer survey, which found that 57% of respondents said they are willing to pay more for a vehicle if it creates U.S. jobs, with 69% willing to spend 5% to 10% more for a vehicle to keep jobs in the U.S. Additionally, almost half say that tariffs are a concern while shopping for a new car, with 42% saying that tariffs have made them more likely to buy an American-made vehicle.1

"American innovation has long helped drive the future of automotive forward," Masterson remarked. "Cars are a key part of Americana, from summer road trips to drive-ins, which is why highlighting the vehicles that continue to fuel the American auto industry is so critical to economic growth on U.S. soil. This index exists to help people better understand the complexities of the automotive industry and help those who want to make an impact with their purchase to know and understand what it actually means to be made in America."

The Founding Fathers of American-Made: The Detroit Three

The Detroit Three have long pumped the lifeblood, or rather the motor oil, into the U.S. auto industry. And amongst recently surveyed Americans, that idea still holds true: Overall, 87% of respondents think the Detroit Three automakers have at least some impact on the American economy. When asked among a selection of vehicles which they thought was built in the U.S., the overwhelming majority went to the Ford F-150, with 71% of consumers believing it to be American-made.1 But the automakers contributing the most vehicles to the AMI might surprise many, with Toyota contributing a total of 14 and Honda 13. The founding fathers fall into line next — GM, Ford, then Stellantis with 13, nine and six, respectively. Notably, by state, Michigan still has the most AMI-ranked factories, but overall, half are in the South, 7% more than in the Midwest. Of the 46 U.S.-based auto plants, 25 are run by foreign-owned automakers and 21 by domestic-owned.

Tariffs are shining a brighter spotlight on American-made vehicles, as it's been over a year since the original 2025 tariff mandates took effect. For car shoppers, tariffs enacted in 2025 have had ongoing impacts. They're finding fewer vehicles in automakers' lineups and increased prices for some vehicles. The 2026 American-Made Index was also impacted by tariffs as automakers adjusted their vehicle offerings for the 2026 model year, leading to fewer cars on this year's index — 86 in 2026, down from 99 in 2025.

Electrifying America

The share of electrified vehicles on the AMI has declined slightly, from 30% to 24%, including electric vehicles, hybrids and plug-in hybrids. That decline is most evident in the number of EVs on the list dropping by almost half, from 11 to five, which leads back to the sunsetting of the federal EV tax credit in the fall of 2025. Notably, the number of hybrids dropped by only one, and, percentage-wise, its share actually rose. This trend reflects the overall recalibration of automakers' electrified strategies, which is playing out right here in the states across many vehicles.

Methodology

Cars.com's American-Made Index ranks cars based on five factors: assembly location, parts sourcing as determined by the American Automobile Labeling Act, U.S. factory employment relative to vehicle production, engine sourcing, and transmission sourcing. For more information on the 2026 Cars.com American-Made Index, including a deeper dive into the data and methodology, visit Cars.com/AMI.

1Cars.com consumer survey; April 29-May 4, 2026; ~1,000 respondents

ABOUT CARS.COM®

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) is a trusted audience-powered and data-driven technology platform that simplifies buying and selling cars. The flagship Cars.com marketplace connects millions of consumers to dealerships across the U.S., powering the car buying experience with artificial intelligence ("AI") shopping tools and comprehensive vehicle reviews and content. Our interconnected ecosystem of products enables dealers and OEMs to sell more cars by efficiently leveraging our marketplace, dealer websites, trade and appraisal tools, and proprietary in-market media solutions.

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.