Cars.com Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Delivered expected revenue growth and strong profitability, underpinned by focused strategy with highest Marketplace revenue growth in five years

Revenue grew to $179.9 million, up 1% year-over-year and in line with guidance

Net income increased to $14.3 million, up 103% year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA grew to $53.0 million, up 4% year-over-year; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.4%, outperformed guidance range of 28% to 29% margin

Share repurchases totaled 3.7 million shares for $37 million; year-to-date share repurchases totaled 6.2 million shares for $57 million and are on pace to 2026 target of $90 million

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS), a trusted audience-powered and data-driven technology platform that simplifies buying and selling cars, today released its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"We delivered revenue and profitability growth in the second quarter while making steady progress on our Marketplace-focused strategy. Deliberate prioritization of Marketplace product, processes, and organizational improvements drove Marketplace revenue growth to its highest level since 2021, more than offsetting the expected decline in OEM revenue. New product launches, such as Dealer Verified Listings, as well as stronger customer value delivery through more precise audience targeting, are encouraging signals. Looking ahead, we will deploy these learnings and operational drivers across our ecosystem to deliver sustainable long-term growth and value creation," said Tobias Hartmann, Chief Executive Officer of Cars.com, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended June 30,





2026

2025

Change %

Revenue $ 179,934

$ 178,739

1 %

Net income 14,263

7,009

103 %

Adjusted net income 28,699

26,412

9 %

Adjusted EBITDA 52,981

50,898

4 %

Net income per diluted share 0.25

0.11

127 %

Adjusted net income per diluted share 0.51

0.41

22 %



Key Metrics and Operational Highlights







(in millions, except dealer data) Quarter Ended



June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

Change % Q/Q

Change % Y/Y Average Monthly Unique Visitors 22.8

25.8

26.6

(12 %)

(14 %) Traffic ("Visits") 143.0

159.6

162.0

(10 %)

(12 %) Monthly Average Revenue Per Dealer ("ARPD") $ 2,500

$ 2,473

$ 2,435

1 %

3 % Dealer Customers 19,343

19,390

19,412

NM

NM



NM = Not meaningful

Marketplace revenue grew over 7% Y/Y and represents the fastest quarterly growth rate since 2021.

Dealer count declined slightly Y/Y, reflecting lower Solutions adoption that was partially offset by Marketplace strength; Marketplace dealer customers grew 2% Y/Y, reaching four consecutive quarters of Y/Y subscriber growth.

Traffic and UV performance reflects a deliberate strategic shift to value delivery, which produced year-to-date growth in lead volume.

Dealer Verified Listings feature launched on marketplace, adding inspection and pricing insights onto vehicle listings.

Q2 2026 Results

Revenue for the second quarter was $179.9 million, up 1% year-over-year. Subscription-based Dealer revenue of $163.3 million was up 3% year-over-year, primarily driven by improved Marketplace value delivery and dealer count, partially offset by a decline in media products. OEM and National revenue of $13.6 million was down 18% year-over-year, consistent with previously communicated expectations of OEM advertising.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter were $152.1 million compared to $163.5 million in the prior year period, down 7% year-over-year. Lower depreciation and amortization was the largest driver of the year-over-year decline, though expenses were broadly down and reflective of improving operating leverage across the business and a partial quarter of efficiencies associated with April cost reduction activities. Adjusted operating expenses were $144.3 million, down 6% year-over-year, driven by the aforementioned factors.

Net income for the second quarter was $14.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $7.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. The change in Net income is primarily attributable to improved operating income. Adjusted net income for the second quarter was $28.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $26.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $53.0 million, or 29.4% of revenue, compared to $50.9 million, or 28.5% of revenue in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA grew 4% year-over-year, demonstrating operating leverage against revenue growth.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Net cash provided by operating activities for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 was $55.6 million, compared to $55.7 million in the prior year. Free cash flow for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 totaled $43.5 million, compared to $41.8 million in the prior year.

Total debt outstanding was $450.0 million as of June 30, 2026. Total liquidity as of June 30, 2026 was $333.3 million, which is defined as Cash and cash equivalents of $33.3 million and revolver capacity of $300.0 million.

Share Repurchase

The Company repurchased 3.7 million shares of common stock for $37 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and 6.2 million shares of common stock for $57 million year-to-date in 2026. The Company's 2026 share repurchase target remains $90 million, reflecting its commitment to returning capital to stockholders. Shares repurchased and retired year-to-date through June 30, 2026 represent over 10% of the Company's common shares outstanding as of prior year end.

As of June 30, 2026, approximately $116.6 million remains available under the current share repurchase authorization, which expires in February 2028.

"Second quarter financial performance was anchored by strong Marketplace growth, coupled with improved operating leverage and Adjusted EBITDA margin outperformance. We also continued to return significant capital to stockholders, and are pacing comfortably to our $90 million share repurchase target for 2026. Looking ahead, we remain focused on efficient and disciplined growth to create long-term value for stakeholders," said Sonia Jain, Chief Financial Officer of Cars.com, Inc.

Outlook

Third Quarter 2026

Revenue is expected to be flat to up 2% year-over-year, driven by continued Dealer revenue growth and Marketplace improvement. OEM and National revenue is expected to reflect ongoing pressure in OEM advertising investment.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 28.5% and 29.5%, reflecting continued operating efficiencies and cost savings.

Full Year 2026

The Company reaffirms its full year 2026 guidance:

Revenue is expected to be flat to up 2% year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 29.0% to 30.0%

Q2 2026 Earnings Call

As previously announced, management will hold a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. CT. This webcast may be accessed at the Cars.com Investor Relations website, investor.cars.com. An archive of the webcast will be available at investor.cars.com following the conclusion of the call.

About Cars Commerce

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) is a trusted audience-powered and data-driven technology platform that simplifies buying and selling cars. The flagship Cars.com marketplace connects millions of consumers to dealerships across the U.S., powering the car buying experience with artificial intelligence ("AI") shopping tools and comprehensive vehicle reviews and content. Our interconnected ecosystem of products enables dealers and OEMs to sell more cars by efficiently leveraging our marketplace, dealer websites, trade and appraisal tools, and proprietary in-market media solutions. Learn more at www.carscommerce.inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release discusses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net (loss) income, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Operating Expenses. These financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These financial measures are presented as supplemental measures of operating performance because the Company believes they provide meaningful information regarding the Company's performance and provide a basis to compare operating results between periods. In addition, the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure for determining incentive compensation targets. Adjusted EBITDA also is used as a performance measure under the Company's credit agreement and includes adjustments such as the items defined below and other further adjustments, which are defined in the credit agreement. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by the Company's lenders, securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the Company's industry.

While a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to, as applicable, the timing, amount, valuation and number of future employee equity awards and the uncertainty relating to the timing, frequency, and effect of acquisitions and the significance of the resulting transaction-related expenses, the Company has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP in this earnings release, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

Other companies may define or calculate these measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before (1) interest expense, net, (2) income tax (benefit) expense, (3) depreciation, (4) amortization of intangible assets, (5) stock-based compensation expense, (6) unrealized mark-to-market adjustments and cash transactions related to derivative instruments, (7) unrealized foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and (8) certain other items, such as transaction-related items, severance, transformation and other exit costs and write-off and impairments of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets.

Transaction-related items result from actual or potential transactions such as business combinations, mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, spin-offs, financing transactions, and other strategic transactions, including, without limitation, (1) transaction-related bonuses and (2) expenses for advisors and representatives such as investment bankers, consultants, attorneys and accounting firms. Transaction-related items may also include, without limitation, transition and integration costs such as retention bonuses and acquisition-related milestone payments to acquired employees, consulting, compensation and other incremental costs associated with integration projects, fair value changes to contingent considerations and amortization of deferred revenue related to the AccuTrade acquisition.

The Company defines Adjusted Net Income as GAAP net (loss) income excluding, net of their related tax effects: (1) amortization of intangible assets, (2) stock-based compensation expense, (3) unrealized mark-to-market adjustments and cash transactions related to derivative instruments, (4) unrealized foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and (5) certain other items, such as transaction-related costs, severance, transformation and other exit costs and write-off and impairments of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets.

The Company defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, including purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internally developed technology.

The Company defines Adjusted Operating Expenses as total operating expenses adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, write-off and impairments of goodwill, intangible assets, long-lived assets, severance, transformation and other exit costs and transaction-related items.

Key Metric Definitions

Average Monthly Unique Visitors ("UVs") and Traffic ("Visits"). The Company defines UVs in a given month as the number of distinct visitors that engage with its platform during that month. Visitors are identified upon first visit to an individual Cars.com property on an individual device/browser combination or installation of one of its mobile apps on an individual device. If a visitor accesses more than one of its web properties or apps or uses more than one device or browser, each of those unique property/browser/app/device combinations counts toward the number of UVs. Traffic is defined as the number of visits to Cars.com desktop and mobile properties (responsive sites and mobile apps). The Company measures UVs and Traffic via RudderStack. These metrics do not include traffic to Dealer Inspire, D2C Media, or DealerClub websites.

Monthly Average Revenue Per Dealer ("ARPD"). The Company believes that its ability to grow ARPD is an indicator of the value proposition of its platform. The Company defines ARPD as Dealer revenue, excluding digital advertising services and DealerClub, during the period divided by the monthly average number of Dealer Customers during the same period.

Dealer Customers. Dealer Customers represent dealerships using the Company's products as of the end of each reporting period. Each physical or virtual dealership location is counted separately, whether it is a single-location proprietorship or part of a large, consolidated dealer group. Multi-franchise dealerships at a single location are counted as one dealer. Dealer Customer metrics do not include DealerClub.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements often use words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "anticipate," "outlook," "intend," "strategy," "plan," "estimate," "target," "seek," "will," "may," "would," "should," "could," "forecasts," "mission," "strive," "more," "goal" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, strategies, estimates, projections and assumptions, experience in the industry as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we think are appropriate. Such forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Cars Commerce and its management based on their knowledge and understanding of the business and industry, are inherently uncertain. While Cars Commerce and its management make such statements in good faith and believe such judgments are reasonable, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future strategic action, performance or results. Our actual results, performance, achievements, strategic actions or prospects could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements in making investment decisions. When we make comparisons of results between current and prior periods, we do not intend to express any future trends, or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and you should view such comparisons as historical data. Whether or not any such forward-looking statement is in fact achieved will depend on future events, some of which are beyond our control.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results and strategic actions to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a detailed discussion of many of these and other risks and uncertainties, see "Part I, Item 1A., Risk Factors" and "Part II, Item 7., Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 26, 2026 and our other filings filed with the SEC and available on our website at investor.cars.com or via EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of these risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking or cautionary statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of events, unanticipated or otherwise, or changes in future operating results over time or otherwise. The forward-looking statements in this report are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by the federal securities laws.

Cars Commerce Investor Relations Contact:

Katherine Chen

[email protected]

Cars Commerce Media Contact:

Christine Spinelli

[email protected]

Cars.com Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenue:













Dealer $ 163,348

$ 158,477

$ 326,355

$ 317,621 OEM and National 13,641

16,637

27,920

32,916 Other 2,945

3,625

5,882

7,226 Total revenue 179,934

178,739

360,157

357,763 Operating expenses:













Cost of revenue and operations 30,285

30,605

62,026

62,088 Product and technology 26,687

29,417

58,182

60,035 Marketing and sales 60,737

58,067

122,555

120,607 General and administrative 17,006

20,531

38,824

41,416 Depreciation and amortization 17,343

24,873

34,061

51,912 Total operating expenses 152,058

163,493

315,648

336,058 Operating income 27,876

15,246

44,509

21,705 Nonoperating expenses:













Interest expense, net (7,397)

(7,644)

(14,628)

(15,312) Other (expense) income, net (953)

2,366

(1,639)

2,342 Total nonoperating expense, net (8,350)

(5,278)

(16,267)

(12,970) Income before income taxes 19,526

9,968

28,242

8,735 Income tax expense 5,263

2,959

9,001

3,739 Net income $ 14,263

$ 7,009

$ 19,241

$ 4,996 Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 55,871

63,163

57,453

63,859 Diluted 56,652

63,842

58,130

64,476 Net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.26

$ 0.11

$ 0.33

$ 0.08 Diluted 0.25

0.11

0.33

0.08

Cars.com Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data)









June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

(unaudited)



Assets:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,287

$ 56,236 Accounts receivable, net 143,132

131,945 Prepaid expenses 12,881

15,491 Other current assets 5,668

7,920 Total current assets 194,968

211,592 Property and equipment, net 34,151

35,223 Goodwill 165,794

167,207 Intangible assets, net 505,049

527,082 Deferred tax assets, net 81,183

88,594 Investments and other assets, net 31,293

32,720 Total assets $ 1,012,438

$ 1,062,418 Liabilities and stockholders' equity:





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 33,048

$ 27,749 Accrued compensation 15,238

38,074 Other accrued liabilities 49,352

47,564 Total current liabilities 97,638

113,387 Noncurrent liabilities:





Long-term debt, net 447,125

451,516 Deferred tax liabilities, net 5,866

6,241 Other noncurrent liabilities 18,204

18,744 Total noncurrent liabilities 471,195

476,501 Total liabilities 568,833

589,888 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred Stock at par, $0.01 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; no shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,

respectively —

— Common Stock at par, $0.01 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 53,926

and 58,636 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and

December 31, 2025, respectively 539

586 Additional paid-in capital 1,367,045

1,413,994 Accumulated deficit (922,253)

(941,494) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,726)

(556) Total stockholders' equity 443,605

472,530 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,012,438

$ 1,062,418

Cars.com Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)









Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 19,241

$ 4,996 Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 12,985

17,076 Amortization of intangible assets 21,076

34,836 Stock-based compensation 14,478

15,013 Deferred income taxes 7,250

1,158 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,356

957 Amortization of debt issuance costs 950

950 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency denominated transactions 1,543

(2,474) Other, net 819

1,439 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (12,968)

795 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,498

1,193 Accounts payable 5,380

(2,475) Accrued compensation (23,630)

(14,570) Other liabilities 1,642

(3,211) Net cash provided by operating activities 55,620

55,683 Cash flows from investing activities:





Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired —

(24,769) Capitalization of internally developed technology (11,314)

(10,494) Purchase of property and equipment (809)

(3,342) Proceeds from sale of equity investment —

9,481 Net cash used in investing activities (12,123)

(29,124) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from Revolving Loan borrowings —

10,000 Payments of Revolving Loan borrowings and long-term debt (5,000)

(10,000) Payments for stock-based compensation plans, net (3,791)

(4,699) Repurchases of common stock (57,466)

(44,644) Net cash used in financing activities (66,257)

(49,343) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents (189)

(185) Net increase (decrease) in Cash and cash equivalents (22,949)

(22,969) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 56,236

50,673 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 33,287

$ 27,704 Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash (received) paid for income taxes $ (1,927)

$ 2,088 Cash paid for interest 14,721

15,067

Cars.com Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)















Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA

















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income $ 14,263

$ 7,009

$ 19,241

$ 4,996 Interest expense, net 7,397

7,644

14,628

15,312 Income tax expense 5,263

2,959

9,001

3,739 Depreciation and amortization 17,343

24,873

34,061

51,912 Stock-based compensation, including related payroll tax expense 5,934

6,758

14,749

15,461 Transaction-related and other one-time items 1,828

4,022

10,682

12,541 Non-operating foreign exchange loss 953

(2,367)

1,639

(2,342) Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,981

$ 50,898

$ 104,001

$ 101,619































Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted Net income

















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income $ 14,263

$ 7,009

$ 19,241

$ 4,996 Stock-based compensation, including related payroll tax expense 5,934

6,758

14,749

15,461 Amortization of intangible assets 10,533

17,458

21,076

34,836 Transaction-related items -

2,736

6

5,666 Non-operating foreign exchange loss (income) 953

(2,367)

1,639

(2,342) Other one-time items 1,828

1,286

10,676

6,875 Income tax impact of adjustments (4,812)

(6,468)

(12,037)

(15,124) Adjusted net income $ 28,699

$ 26,412

$ 55,350

$ 50,368















Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ 0.51

$ 0.41

$ 0.95

$ 0.78 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 56,652

63,842

58,130

64,476































Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow

















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,812

$ 26,228

$ 55,620

$ 55,683 Capitalization of internally developed technology (5,314)

(5,510)

(11,314)

(10,494) Purchase of property and equipment (547)

(2,531)

(809)

(3,342) Free cash flow $ 9,951

$ 18,187

$ 43,497

$ 41,847































Reconciliation of Operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026:

















As Reported

Adjustments (1)

Stock-Based

Compensation

As Adjusted Cost of revenue and operations $ 30,285

$ 102

$ (243)

$ 30,144 Product and technology 26,687

(919)

(2,058)

23,710 Marketing and sales 60,737

(712)

(1,237)

58,788 General and administrative 17,006

(299)

(2,396)

14,311 Depreciation and amortization 17,343

—

—

17,343 Total operating expenses $ 152,058

$ (1,828)

$ (5,934)

$ 144,296















Total nonoperating expense, net $ (8,350)

$ 953

$ —

$ (7,397)















(1) Includes unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency denominated transactions, write-off of long-lived assets, severance and transformation and other exit costs.































Reconciliation of Operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025:

















As Reported (1)

Adjustments (1)(2)

Stock-Based

Compensation

As Adjusted Cost of revenue and operations $ 30,605

$ (58)

$ (225)

$ 30,322 Product and technology 29,417

(783)

(2,467)

26,167 Marketing and sales 58,067

(353)

(1,583)

56,131 General and administrative 20,531

(2,827)

(2,483)

15,221 Depreciation and amortization 24,873

—

—

24,873 Total operating expenses $ 163,493

$ (4,021)

$ (6,758)

$ 152,714















Total nonoperating expense, net $ (5,278)

$ (2,366)

$ —

$ (7,644)















(1) Certain prior year balances have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.















(2) Includes transaction-related items, unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency denominated transactions, severance, write-off of long-lived assets and transformation and other exit costs.































Reconciliation of Operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026:

















As Reported

Adjustments (1)

Stock-Based

Compensation

As Adjusted Cost of revenue and operations $ 62,026

$ (829)

$ (243)

$ 60,954 Product and technology 58,182

(4,270)

(2,058)

51,854 Marketing and sales 122,555

(2,852)

(1,237)

118,466 General and administrative 38,824

(2,731)

(2,396)

33,697 Depreciation and amortization 34,061

—

—

34,061 Total operating expenses $ 315,648

$ (10,682)

$ (5,934)

$ 299,032















Total nonoperating expense, net $ (16,267)

$ 1,639

$ —

$ (14,628)















(1) Includes severance, unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency denominated transactions, write-off of long-lived assets and transformation and other exit costs.































Reconciliation of Operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025:

















As Reported (1)

Adjustments (1)(2)

Stock-Based

Compensation

As Adjusted Cost of revenue and operations $ 62,088

$ (602)

$ (403)

$ 61,083 Product and technology 60,035

(2,922)

(4,980)

52,133 Marketing and sales 120,607

(2,709)

(3,770)

114,128 General and administrative 41,416

(6,307)

(6,308)

28,801 Depreciation and amortization 51,912

—

—

51,912 Total operating expenses $ 336,058

$ (12,540)

$ (15,461)

$ 308,057















Total nonoperating income (expense), net $ (12,970)

$ (2,341)

$ —

$ (15,311)















(1) Certain prior year balances have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.















(2) Includes transaction-related items, severance, unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency denominated transactions, write-off of long-lived assets and transformation and other exit costs.

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.