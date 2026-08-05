Cascade Receivables Management, LLC Selected as One of the Best Places to Work in Collections for Third Year in a Row

PETALUMA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Receivables Management, LLC, part of the Cascade365 Family of Companies ("Cascade"), is proud to announce that it has been selected as one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Collections by ACA International and Best Companies Group. This honor marks the third consecutive year Cascade has received this recognition.

This survey and award program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in the collections industry. This year, 60 companies met the standard to be selected.

About the Award

The Best Places to Work in Collections program, managed by Best Companies Group—a division of BridgeTower Media—identifies and honors outstanding employers in the collections industry. Companies from across the United States entered the rigorous two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Collections. The selection process involved a comprehensive review of each company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics, as well as an anonymous employee survey measuring workplace experience and satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration, survey and analysis process and determined the final ranking.

Leadership Perspectives

"We don't take being voted as one of the 'Best Places to Work in Collections' for three years in a row for granted," said Lee Brockett, Chief Executive Officer. "At Cascade, the decision to invest in culture, teamwork, and win-win collaboration is intentional and top of mind. I want team members to achieve their best purpose, and the company benefits from this personal growth and development."

Shaun Ertischek, Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel, further stated, "Receiving this recognition for a third consecutive year is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences and feedback of our employees. We've intentionally built a workplace where people feel respected, supported, and empowered to succeed. That culture not only helps our team thrive but also strengthens the service we provide to our clients, consumers, and business partners every day."

"This award is a direct reflection of our team," added Melina Barrera-Gutierrez, Human Resources Generalist. "Their dedication, collaboration, and care for one another show up in everything we do, and that's the real reason we're being recognized. We're proud to support people who bring that kind of commitment every day, and seeing it recognized like this means a great deal to all of us."

For more information about the Best Places to Work in Collections program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkCollections.com.

About The Cascade365 Family of Companies

The Cascade365 Family of Companies delivers accounts receivable liquidity solutions to the consumer finance and healthcare industries. Their comprehensive offerings include accounts receivable debt purchase, financing, and third-party collection services. Cascade365 is dedicated to financial accountability while treating consumers and patients with fairness, dignity, and respect. Their consumer-friendly approach features income-based settlements and debt forgiveness. Learn more at Cascade365.com.

About ACA International, Inc.

ACA International is the preeminent association of credit and collection professionals. Founded in 1939, ACA brings together third-party collection agencies, law firms, asset buying companies, creditors, and vendor affiliates, representing more than 230,000 industry employees. ACA establishes ethical standards, produces a wide variety of products, services, and publications, and articulates the value of the accounts receivable management industry to businesses, policymakers, and consumers. To learn more, please visit https://www.acainternational.org/.

SOURCE Cascade Receivables Management, LLC