Cascadia's Wildfire Resistant Windows Win 2026 Window + Door Award

CANADA'S FIRST WINDOW TO PASS CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE TESTING RECOGNIZED AS MOST INNOVATIVE WINDOW

LANGLEY, BC, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascadia Windows & Doors has received a 2026 Window + Door Award for Most Innovative Window for its Universal Series™ Wildfire Resistant (WFR) Windows recognizing the company's new approach to delivering wildfire resilience without compromising the energy efficiency, durability and design flexibility expected from high-performance fenestration.

Universal Series™ Wildfire Resistant (WFR) Windows undergoing California SFM Standard 12-7A-2 testing. Universal Series™ Wildfire Resistant (WFR) Windows

Built on the company's award-winning Universal Series™ fiberglass frame platform, Cascadia WFR Windows are Canada's first windows to pass California SFM Standard 12-7A-2 wildfire testing. The California-developed test standard has since been incorporated into Canadian wildfire-resilience guidance, including the Government of Canada's National Guide for Wildland-Urban Interface Fires and FireSmart Canada's Builder's Checklist. The WFR and WFR Plus options extend the capabilities of Cascadia's fiberglass window technology to help architects, builders and homeowners address the growing need for more resilient buildings in wildfire-prone communities.

"Wildfire resilience shouldn't require sacrificing the performance we've spent years working to improve," said Mike Battistel, President of Cascadia Windows & Doors. "Our goal was to give the industry a window that could address wildfire exposure while continuing to deliver the thermal efficiency, durability and design flexibility our customers expect. Receiving a Window + Door Award validates the work our team has put into making that possible."

The award marks another milestone for Cascadia's Universal Series™ platform. In 2017, Window + Door recognized the Universal Series™ as Most Innovative Window. The system later achieved certification from the Passive House Institute (PHI), becoming the first wholly North American designed and manufactured window product to achieve that certification.

Nearly a decade later, Cascadia continues to expand what the platform can accomplish—this time responding to the increasing threat wildfires pose to homes and communities across North America. Windows can be a vulnerable part of the building envelope during wildfire exposure, making material selection, glazing and assembly design important considerations for Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) construction.

"High-performance buildings need to perform against more than energy targets," Battistel said. "As our climate changes, resilience is becoming an increasingly important part of building performance. We see wildfire resistance as the next evolution of that conversation—and an area where better window technology can make a meaningful contribution."

Cascadia's WFR Windows combine the inherently strong, thermally efficient Universal Series™ fiberglass frame with wildfire-resistant glazing configurations. WFR Plus further incorporates fire-retardant resin technology into the fiberglass framing system.

The 2026 Window + Door Award winners will be recognized during GlassBuild America, September 23–25 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

ABOUT CASCADIA WINDOWS & DOORS:

Cascadia Windows & Doors is a leading manufacturer of high-performance fiberglass windows and doors, offering industry-leading thermal performance and durability. The company is committed to providing innovative, energy-efficient solutions for commercial and residential buildings.

Learn more at www.cascadiawindows.com

Media Contact:

Chris Guelpa

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SOURCE Cascadia Windows & Doors