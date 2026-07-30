Casepoint Launches MCP Server To Enable Customer-Choice AI Across Legal and Government Workflows

Casepoint MCP Server allows agencies and enterprises to connect their preferred AI models and agents to Casepoint's unified platform while maintaining enterprise-grade security.

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint, a leader in AI-powered legal, investigative, regulatory, and compliance solutions for government agencies and enterprises, today announced the launch of the Casepoint Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, enabling organizations to connect their AI models, agents and AI ecosystems with the Casepoint platform across eDiscovery, legal hold, investigations, FOIA, and other legal and compliance workflows.

Built on the open Model Context Protocol (MCP) standard, the Casepoint MCP Server provides a secure, standardized integration layer between external AI agents and the Casepoint platform. Rather than locking customers into a single AI ecosystem, unlike other legal and compliance platforms, Casepoint enables organizations to leverage the AI models and tools they have approved while maintaining enterprise governance, security, and control.

"The future is not a walled garden approach. In addition to delivering a suite of powerful AI capabilities within in our platform, we are also giving customers the flexibility to build their own agents using the models and ecosystems they trust," said Pete Feinberg, Chief Product Officer at Casepoint. "We are committed to providing a secure, standards-based foundation that allows those agents to interact with Casepoint while preserving governance, permissions, and customer control."

The initial release of the Casepoint MCP Server includes capabilities across Casepoint eDiscovery, Legal Hold, and FOIA applications. Customers can securely retrieve review batch status, reviewer productivity metrics, custodian reports, legal hold statuses, FOIA request status, FOIA Annual Report data, and additional operational insights.

Every MCP request executes using the authenticated user's existing permissions, ensuring AI agents never gain access beyond what the user is authorized to view or perform within Casepoint. "We've designed the MCP Server to provide scalable, permission-aware access that allows organizations to build intelligent AI agents while preserving the performance, reliability, and governance required for mission-critical legal and government operations," said Feinberg.

Designed for government agencies and highly regulated enterprises, Casepoint's MCP server extends the same enterprise-grade security foundation that powers Casepoint's legal hold, eDiscovery, investigations, FOIA, and other critical workflows.

"AI innovation must be built on a foundation of security, governance, and trust," said Sundhar Rajan, Chief Information Security Officer at Casepoint. "The Casepoint MCP Server extends our Zero Trust security model by ensuring every AI interaction is authenticated, authorized, fully auditable, and governed by the same role-based permissions that protect the Casepoint platform today. This enables organizations to confidently adopt AI while meeting the stringent security and compliance requirements expected in highly regulated environments."

The MCP server establishes a foundation for expanded AI connectivity across the Casepoint platform as customers evaluate new models, tools, and workflows. "As AI adoption moves forward, legal and government teams need flexibility that can keep pace with their approved tools, models, and workflows," Feinberg said. "As we continue to engage with our customers and understand the types of agents they want to build, and the types of read/write access those agents will need inside Casepoint, we will continue to evolve our MCP Server function library to support those needs. We believe in a headless future where the Casepoint platform works seamlessly with customers' own systems, connected by agents."

Future releases will continue expanding the MCP Server function library with additional capabilities, enabling customers to integrate AI more deeply across legal, regulatory, investigative, and compliance workflows. As organizations evaluate new AI models and emerging agentic technologies, the Casepoint MCP Server provides a future-ready foundation for secure interoperability across enterprise AI ecosystems.

To see a demo, visit www.casepoint.com.

About Casepoint

Casepoint empowers government agencies and enterprises to discover, secure, and activate defensible insights with confidence across their most critical legal, regulatory, and compliance workflows. From global enterprises to major federal agencies, including the Department of War, organizations rely on Casepoint to unify legal hold, eDiscovery, investigations, FOIA, regulatory, and compliance response together in one secure platform.

Built on an award-winning, cloud-native foundation with FedRAMP® High and DOD Impact Levels 5 (IL5) and 6 (IL6) authorizations, Casepoint combines purpose-built workflows with transparent, auditable AI and advanced analytics to help teams move faster, reduce risk, and maintain control under scrutiny. Through long-term partnership and responsive support, Casepoint works alongside customers to strengthen operations over time, ensuring lasting control, custody, and confidence in their data. For more information, visit www.casepoint.com.

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SOURCE Casepoint