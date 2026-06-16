Investment positions CaseWorthy to accelerate innovation and expand its leadership in human services software

SALT LAKE CITY and BOULDER, Colo., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CaseWorthy, Inc. ("CaseWorthy" or the "Company"), a purpose-built case management platform provider for non-profit and government organizations, has secured a majority growth investment from Rubicon Technology Partners ("Rubicon"), a private equity firm specializing in middle-market B2B software & services investments. This partnership will allow CaseWorthy to accelerate product innovation, including the continued development of its AI capabilities, deepen integrations across the human services ecosystem, and pursue acquisitions, so that more organizations can deliver higher-quality care and stronger outcomes for the communities they serve.

CaseWorthy Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Rubicon Technology Partners

CaseWorthy's unified technology platform allows organizations to gain a single source of truth, reduced duplication, stronger compliance, and real-time insights that enable proactive, whole-person support. Communities benefit from faster referrals and improved collaboration across housing, employment, behavioral health, and aging services. For individuals and families, this means quicker access to services, fewer times repeating their story, and a more holistic, person-centered approach to care.

Aaron Watson, CEO of CaseWorthy, said, "At CaseWorthy, our mission has always been to give human services organizations the technology they need to focus on what matters most — the people they serve. Rubicon brings deep technology and AI expertise and a proven track record of helping companies like ours grow with purpose, and we're excited to partner with them on our next phase of growth."

Alex Kleiner, Partner at Rubicon Technology Partners, added, "CaseWorthy has built a recognized and trusted software platform at the center of how human services organizations operate. The Company's domain expertise, loyal customer base, and commitment to innovation make this an exciting investment for us. We look forward to partnering with the entire CaseWorthy team to accelerate the company's AI product roadmap, pursue strategic acquisitions, and expand access to the Company's unified technology platform across the communities it serves."

Moelis & Company LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to CaseWorthy.

About CaseWorthy

CaseWorthy, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built case and program management software for human services organizations. The Company's platform enables more than 1,000 nonprofits and government agencies across the United States to manage intake, coordinate services, automate workflows, and meet complex funder reporting requirements — all within a single, connected system. CaseWorthy serves organizations across aging services, behavioral health, homelessness and housing, workforce development, veterans services, family services, and more, supporting more than 15 million individual and family cases and the delivery of more than 4 billion services to date. To learn more about CaseWorthy, please visit https://caseworthy.com/.

About Rubicon Technology Partners

Rubicon Technology Partners is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in B2B software and services companies with recognized products and talented management teams to help grow and scale their businesses. Rubicon utilizes a collaborative approach to enable companies to adapt to the changing requirements of their businesses as they grow and scale using a set of proprietary processes, best practices, and a portfolio-wide engagement model. Rubicon has over $4 billion in assets under management and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with additional offices in New Haven, Connecticut and San Mateo, California. To learn more about Rubicon, please visit https://www.rubicontp.com/.

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SOURCE CaseWorthy, Inc.