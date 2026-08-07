Cashy Casino Launches $1M Justice Fund Campaign; $100K Reserved for AskGamblers Players

BELGRADE, Serbia, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly opened Cashy Casino enters the market with the Justice Fund campaign, a bold initiative dedicated to compensating players who have been left empty-handed at online casinos.

All players with unresolved complaints and who have failed to obtain their winnings from any online casino can apply to reclaim them.

Cashy set aside a total fund of $1,000,000 USDC, with up to $100,000 USDC to go to AskGamblers players who had unresolved complaints carried through the AGCCS.

Key Highlights of Justice Funds

Crypto payouts : Players with complaints between $1,000 and $10,000 USDC can apply and get their sum directly in their crypto accounts.

: Players with complaints between $1,000 and $10,000 USDC can apply and get their sum directly in their crypto accounts. Players must join a recorded call : Those who fill in the form and whose cases are checked and approved must agree to join a recorded call and go live.

: Those who fill in the form and whose cases are checked and approved must agree to join a recorded call and go live. No hidden costs: Going live is the only requirement. There aren't any wagering or other restrictions for participants who receive their winnings. Once they get the cash, it's theirs to do with it as they please.

Dijana Radunovic, General Manager at AskGamblers, talked about the campaign: "This is an incredible move by Cashy and we're pleased to be a part of it. Our AGCCS team is the best in the industry when it comes to recovering players' winnings and withdrawals, but it's impossible to help everyone," confessed Radunovic.

Talking to the players, she continued: "If you have an unresolved complaint on AskGamblers and you're eligible to apply for your share, please do so, because this is a second chance that you don't want to miss."

More details about the campaign can be found on AskGamblers.

About AskGamblers

AskGamblers.com strives to provide current, objective, and accurate information and guide its users towards a safe gaming experience. The way we deliver our services, from the online casino, sportsbook, slot, and bonus reviews to our trusted Casino Complaint Service, is best described by our motto: "Get the truth. Then play."

For more information about AskGamblers, please contact [email protected].

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