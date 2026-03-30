Casinofy Unveils Next-Generation Platform Redesign with AI-Powered Chat, Setting a New Standard for the Online Casino Industry

SLIEMA, Malta, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casinofy, a forward-thinking leader in the online casino space, today announced the launch of its completely redesigned platform featuring cutting-edge AI chat technology, a modernized user interface, and a suite of innovative features that position the company at the forefront of the iGaming industry.

A Bold Leap Forward in Online Casino Innovation

The newly redesigned Casinofy platform represents one of the most ambitious overhauls in the online casino sector. With a focus on user experience, intelligent personalization, and next-generation technology, Casinofy is redefining what players expect from an online gaming destination.

Key highlights of the new platform include:

AI-Powered Chat Assistant -- An intelligent, real-time chat system that provides instant player support, personalized game recommendations, responsible gaming guidance, and seamless interaction -- available 24/7 with human-like conversational ability.

-- An intelligent, real-time chat system that provides instant player support, personalized game recommendations, responsible gaming guidance, and seamless interaction -- available 24/7 with human-like conversational ability. Complete UI/UX Redesign -- A sleek, modern interface built for speed, accessibility, and engagement across all devices, delivering an immersive experience from the first visit.

-- A sleek, modern interface built for speed, accessibility, and engagement across all devices, delivering an immersive experience from the first visit. Smart Personalization Engine -- Leveraging AI to tailor game suggestions, promotions, and content to each player's unique preferences and play style.

-- Leveraging AI to tailor game suggestions, promotions, and content to each player's unique preferences and play style. Enhanced Navigation and Game Discovery -- Intuitive categorization, advanced search, and AI-driven recommendations that help players discover new favorites effortlessly.

AI Chat: A Game-Changer for Player Experience

At the heart of the new Casinofy experience is its proprietary AI chat system -- a feature that goes far beyond traditional customer support. The AI assistant understands context, remembers player preferences, and delivers instant, accurate responses on everything from game rules and bonus terms to account inquiries.

Unlike conventional chatbots, Casinofy's AI chat is designed to enhance every touchpoint of the player journey, making it one of the most sophisticated implementations of artificial intelligence in the online casino industry to date.

Leading the Industry Through Innovation

While the online casino market continues to grow, few operators have invested as heavily in technology-driven differentiation as Casinofy. The new platform positions Casinofy among the most innovative operators globally, bridging the gap between traditional online gaming and the AI-first future of digital entertainment.

The Casinofy team said that they are not just keeping up with the industry, but setting the pace. The new platform is built on the belief that players deserve smarter, faster, and more personalized experiences. They added that the integration of AI chat is just the beginning of what they have planned.

Availability

The redesigned platform and AI chat feature are now live at https://www.casinofy.com/ai/. Players can experience the new design, explore the full game library, and interact with the AI assistant starting today.

About Casinofy

Casinofy is a next-generation online casino platform committed to delivering exceptional gaming experiences through innovation, technology, and player-first design. With a modern interface, AI-powered features, and a vast selection of games, Casinofy is redefining the standard for online casino entertainment. Learn more at https://www.casinofy.com

Media Contact:

Casinofy Press Team

Website: https://www.casinofy.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Casinofy