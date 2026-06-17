Casinos Unite Against Hunger Campaign Provides Over 1.2 Million Meals to Neighbors Through Nearly $400,000 Raised for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey

Atlantic City casino industry contributed nearly $120,000 during inaugural Meal on a Mission event hosted by Hard Rock Atlantic City, expanding efforts to combat food insecurity across South Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlantic City casino industry and the Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ) reached a major milestone in their ongoing effort to fight food insecurity, announcing the Casinos Unite Against Hunger campaign has raised nearly $400,000 since its launch in May 2025, which is the equivalent of providing more than 1.2 million meals to those in need.

Meal on a Mission: A Chef’s Tableside Experience brought together top culinary talent from across Atlantic City for a one-of-a-kind event to benefit the Community FoodBank of New Jersey

The milestone was reached during CFBNJ's inaugural "Meal on a Mission: A Chef's Tableside Experience," held on June 12 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. The event brought together community leaders, acclaimed chefs, local businesses and supporters committed to addressing food insecurity throughout South Jersey.

"Meal on a Mission is a powerful example of what can happen when the Atlantic City community comes together around a common goal," said George Goldhoff, president, Casino Association of New Jersey (CANJ). "Through our partnership with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Atlantic City's casino industry is helping to create a meaningful, lasting impact for our families facing food insecurity throughout our region."

During Meal on a Mission, the Atlantic City casino industry collectively donated nearly $120,000 to CFBNJ. This included a $50,000 donation from the CANJ, along with a $50,000 donation from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in honor of its eighth anniversary. The inaugural event was made possible by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City as Host and Culinary Visionary Sponsor, CANJ as Culinary Visionary Sponsor, Caesars Entertainment Atlantic City as Executive Chef Sponsor, and Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa and Ocean Casino Resort as Epicurean Sponsors. Chefs and restaurants from Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Caesars Entertainment Properties, Golden Nugget Atlantic City, and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City participated in the event.

Casinos Unite Against Hunger is a collaborative initiative launched in May 2025 by the Atlantic City casino industry in partnership with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey to address food insecurity in communities across South Jersey. In addition to financial support, casino employees have volunteered with CFBNJ initiatives and participated in community outreach efforts. During the 2025 holiday season, the industry participated in a mobile food pantry in Ventnor and helped provide 1,200 turkeys to families in need. In 2026, in addition to sponsoring Meal on a Mission, Caesars Entertainment Atlantic City donated $20,000 to support the CFBNJ, and the MGM Resorts Foundation donated $10,000.

"Every day, too many individuals and families around New Jersey face difficult choices between paying bills, keeping a roof over their heads, and putting food on the table," said Elizabeth McCarthy, President & CEO of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ). "We are incredibly grateful for the support of organizations like the Casino Association of New Jersey as we work to eliminate hunger in the Garden State."

CFBNJ is New Jersey's largest anti-hunger, anti-poverty organization, providing food to more than 800 local food assistance organizations across 15 counties and connecting neighbors with resources that support long-term stability.

About the Casino Association of New Jersey

The Casino Association of New Jersey (CANJ) is a trade organization that provides a collective voice for the Atlantic City casino industry by facilitating the exchange of information and ideas between our industry, small businesses, Atlantic City stakeholders and the general public. The CANJ consistently advocates for legislation and initiatives that support the ongoing revitalization of Atlantic City into a world-class destination resort. A thriving casino industry drives economic growth, job creation, increased tax revenue for state and local budgets, and prosperity for city residents, hardworking families and businesses which rely on the casinos for their livelihood. Our goals are simple: protect and grow the tens of thousands of jobs the casino industry supports across New Jersey and continue Atlantic City's transformation into a world-class destination resort. For additional information, please visit www.casinosnj.org.

SOURCE Casino Association of New Jersey