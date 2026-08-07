Castaway Cannabis Announces Inaugural Beach Party Celebrating Community and Local Partnerships

DELRAN, N.J., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castaway Cannabis is bringing a taste of summer to Burlington County with the launch of its inaugural Castaway Beach Party, a community celebration bringing together local residents, businesses, and some of New Jersey's leading cannabis brands for a day of entertainment, education, and connection.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 15, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Delran dispensary.

Presented by AYR, the event is made possible through the support of Northlake Supply, Smokies, Happy Farmer, Heavy Hitters, GTI (Rythm), Miss Grass, Ascend, Garden Greens, BudsGoods, LoveGrow, and many other valued brand partners. Guests can enjoy food vendors, live entertainment, educational experiences, interactive brand activations, contests, and community-focused activities throughout the day.

Since opening in March 2024, Castaway Cannabis has focused on creating an experience rooted in hospitality, education, and community engagement. As a proudly women-owned independent dispensary, the company has built strong partnerships with local organizations and businesses while actively participating in community initiatives, including Delran Night Out and other events that bring residents together.

Rather than hosting a traditional retail promotion, the Beach Party was created to celebrate the people and partnerships that have contributed to Castaway Cannabis' growth while highlighting the strength of the Delran community.

"From the beginning, our vision was always bigger than opening a dispensary," said Marzena Weaver, President of Castaway Cannabis. "We wanted to build a place where people feel welcomed, where local businesses support one another, and where our community has something exciting to look forward to each year. The Beach Party is our way of thanking our customers, employees, neighbors, brand partners, and fellow local businesses for being part of our journey. We hope this becomes a South Jersey tradition."

Throughout the event, visitors will have opportunities to discover local businesses, connect with cannabis industry partners, and experience the welcoming culture that has become synonymous with Castaway Cannabis.

"As New Jersey's cannabis industry continues to grow, independent dispensaries have an opportunity to lead with community," Weaver said. "We're proud to call Delran home, grateful for the support we've received, and excited to give something back while celebrating everything we've built together."

Founded in 2024, Castaway Cannabis is a proudly women-owned, independent cannabis dispensary in Delran, New Jersey. Built on the principles of education, hospitality, and community engagement, the company offers a carefully curated selection of premium cannabis products while creating an approachable retail experience through local partnerships, educational programming, charitable initiatives, and signature community events.

For additional information, media inquiries, or interview requests, please contact:

Castaway Cannabis

Marketing Department

856-544-3029

[email protected]

SOURCE Castaway Cannabis