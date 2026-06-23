Castle Biosciences' Chief Financial Officer Frank Stokes Named a 2026 CFO Awards Honoree by the Houston Business Journal

Stokes was one of 22 financial leaders recognized in the Greater Houston area

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that Frank Stokes, its chief financial officer, has been named a 2026 CFO Awards honoree by the Houston Business Journal.

Frank Stokes, CFO, Castle Biosciences

Stokes is among 22 chief financial officers from across the Greater Houston area recognized for their financial leadership and contributions to their organizations' success. Honorees will be celebrated at an awards event on July 30 and featured in the July 31 print and digital editions of the Houston Business Journal.

"Frank exemplifies the combination of financial discipline and strategic vision that has allowed Castle Biosciences to grow and serve patients," said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. "Frank has served as Castle's chief financial officer since December 2017, helping lead the company through its successful Nasdaq initial public offering in 2019 and supporting its growth through multiple strategic acquisitions."

"It is an honor to be recognized among so many outstanding financial leaders in Houston," Stokes said. "I am proud to work alongside a talented team at Castle as we advance our mission of improving patient care through innovative testing solutions, and I am grateful for this recognition."

Stokes has twice been named a Top 25 CFO of Houston by TOP CFOs (formerly Finance & Investing), most recently in 2024.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. With a primary focus in dermatologic and gastroenterological disease, we develop personalized, clinically actionable solutions that help improve disease management and patient outcomes.

We put people first—empowering patients and clinicians and informing care decisions through rigorous science and advanced molecular tests that support more confident treatment planning. To learn more, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, AdvanceAD-Tx, TissueCypher, Esopredict, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Camilla Zuckero

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Allison Marshall

[email protected]

SOURCE Castle Biosciences, Inc.