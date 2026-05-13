Castle Biosciences to Present at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Castle Biosciences, Inc.

May 13, 2026, 07:00 ET

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that its executive management is scheduled to present a company overview at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 1:20 p.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the Company's presentation will be available by visiting Castle Biosciences' website or at this link. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. With a primary focus in dermatologic and gastroenterological disease, we develop personalized, clinically actionable solutions that help improve disease management and patient outcomes.

We put people first—empowering patients and clinicians and informing care decisions through rigorous science and advanced molecular tests that support more confident treatment planning. To learn more, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, AdvanceAD-Tx, TissueCypher, Esopredict, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Contact:
Camilla Zuckero
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Allison Marshall
[email protected]

SOURCE Castle Biosciences, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Castle Biosciences' AdvanceAD-Tx™ Test Receives 2026 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Genomics Innovation

Castle Biosciences' AdvanceAD-Tx™ Test Receives 2026 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Genomics Innovation

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that its...
Castle Biosciences Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Castle Biosciences Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced its financial...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics