Catalina Snacks Launches New Snack Size Multipacks Ahead of National "Snack Like It Matters™" Campaign

As Snacking Becomes a Bigger Part of Everyday Life, Catalina Crunch Makes It Easier to Choose Protein, Fiber, and Lower Sugar On-the-Go

INDIANAPOLIS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina Snacks®, a leading innovator redefining better-for-you cereals and snacks, announced the nationwide launch of its new Snack Size Multipacks alongside the upcoming debut of its national Snack Like It Matters™ campaign, a brand message rooted in a simple belief: people are snacking more than ever before… so what they snack on matters.

Catalina Crunch Snack Size Multipacks

As busy schedules continue to blur the lines between meals and snacks, consumers are expecting more from the foods they reach for throughout the day. Catalina Crunch is meeting that demand with craveable snacks containing protein, fiber, and lower sugar without sacrificing flavor and crunch, helping keep consumers full and satisfied for whatever the day brings. With many consumers following high-protein eating habits and GLP-1-related nutrition plans, Catalina Crunch continues to focus on delivering satisfying snacks with meaningful nutrition.

The new Snack Size Multipacks bring Catalina Crunch's best-selling Protein Cereal and Protein Snack Mix flavors into convenient, single-serve formats designed for life on the go, making it easier than ever to bring the power of protein and fiber (without all the sugar) along…wherever and whenever!

Snack Size Cereal Multipack boxes contain six individually-wrapped, single-serve pouches with 11g protein, an excellent source of fiber, and 0g sugar, available in Cinnamon Toast and Fruity flavors. For savory snackers, Snack Size Snack Mix Multipack boxes contain five individually-wrapped pouches of the deliciously savory mix of Catalina Crunch cereal, protein pretzels, nuts, and more. Each pouch touts 10g protein and a good source of fiber–available in Traditional and Cheddar flavors.

"Consumers are looking for snacks that work harder for them," said Sam Martin, Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer at Catalina Snacks. "More people are turning to snacks throughout the day, whether they're between meetings, commuting, traveling, or even replacing traditional meals. That's the insight behind Snack Like It Matters. We believe consumers shouldn't have to choose between incredible taste and positive nutrition, and our new Snack Size Multipacks make it easier than ever to enjoy both wherever life takes them."

Launching nationally on 7/6, the Snack Like It Matters™ campaign will appear across connected TV, streaming video, YouTube, Meta, TikTok, and other digital platforms. The campaign highlights Catalina Crunch's commitment to helping consumers make more intentional snacking choices by delivering the craveable crunch, protein, fiber, and lower sugar that help keep them full and satisfied throughout the day.

The new Snack Size Multipacks can be found on us.catalinacrunch.com and are coming soon to major retailers across the country.

For more information, visit www.us.catalinacrunch.com and follow the brand on Instagram.

About Catalina Snacks and Catalina Crunch®

Founded in 2018 by Krishna Kaliannan, a type 1 diabetic, Catalina Snacks is a high-growth snacking company producing better-for-you products that deliver uncompromised taste and a craveable crunch. The brand's mission is to make healthier options that are accessible and convenient for a variety of lifestyles and occasions. Today, Catalina Crunch offers a robust line of healthy and delicious products including Protein Cereal, Protein Snack Mix, Chocolate Cookie Bars, and Protein Granola, which are lower in sugar while providing positive nutrition like protein and fiber.

SOURCE Catalina Crunch