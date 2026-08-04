Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate and Nuveen Real Estate Announce the Formation of a $400 Million Equity Joint Venture to Fund Approximately $1.3 Billion of New Developments

PENSACOLA, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate (Catalyst), a leading national healthcare real estate development and investment firm, and Nuveen Real Estate("Nuveen"), one of the largest real estate investment managers globally, announced the formation of a $400 million equity joint venture that will support approximately $1.3 billion in total development costs across Catalyst's national pipeline.

"Catalyst is excited to partner with Nuveen to advance our growth strategy over the next several years. This venture strengthens our ability to deliver best-in-class healthcare real estate across a broad range of asset types and markets, from medical office and specialty healthcare facilities to our healthspan initiatives supporting academic institutions and healthcare systems nationally. Nuveen's scale, sector expertise, and long-term investment horizon make them a strong strategic capital partner as Catalyst continues to grow," says Catalyst's Founder and CEO, Chad Henderson.

Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate and Nuveen Real Estate Announce the Formation of a $400 Million Equity Joint Venture Post this

The venture will fund a majority of Catalyst's contractual ground-up development initiatives from 2026 through 2028, with an emphasis on high-growth markets throughout the United States.

Eric Fischer, Catalyst's Chief Development Officer, added, "Nuveen brings exactly the kind of geographic reach, sector depth, and long-term capital discipline that supports Catalyst's development pipeline at scale. Their understanding of how healthcare real estate needs are evolving across health systems, academic partners, and specialty providers alike made this a natural fit as we expand our capital partner base."

"We are excited to be partnering with the Catalyst team," noted Andrew Pyke, Nuveen's Head of Healthcare Real Estate, "Catalyst has a unique proprietary pipeline of development opportunities generated by their deep industry relationships and sector expertise."

Nuveen has raised significant healthcare development equity since 2025 and is focused on developing high acuity, best-in-class facilities across the country.

Tim Racine, Head of Healthcare Development at Nuveen Real Estate added, "Catalyst has an innovative approach to healthcare real estate development. We can't wait to kick off this partnership and collaborate on some truly groundbreaking projects."

The Blackbirch Capital / CBRE Healthcare team served as exclusive advisor to Catalyst on the formation of the venture.

ABOUT CATALYST HEALTHCARE REAL ESTATE

Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate is a national healthspan-focused real estate development and investment firm. Our platform of integrated real estate services is tailored to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry, with expertise spanning development, acquisition, and strategic advisory. Our mission is to positively impact healthcare delivery by creating spaces that enable providers to thrive and patients to receive exceptional care. Learn more at catalysthre.com.

ABOUT NUVEEN REAL ESTATE

Nuveen Real Estate is one of the largest investment managers in the world with $136B of assets under management, as of June 30, 2026. Managing a suite of funds and mandates, across both public and private investments, and spanning both debt and equity across diverse geographies and investment styles, we provide access to every aspect of real estate investing. With over 90+ years of real estate investing experience and more than 600+ real estate employees located across 30+ cities throughout the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific, the platform offers extensive geographic reach, which is married with deep sector expertise.

SOURCE Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate