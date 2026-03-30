Catalyst Precision Health Launches the First Longevity Service for Men to Combine In-Home Lab Testing, Physician House Calls, and Continuous Personalized Care

Catalyst is the first longevity service for men to bring in-home lab testing, physician house calls, and on-demand access to your doctor together under one model, helping men stay healthier longer through personalized protocols with precise dosing tailored to their biology.

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Precision Health, founded by Mt. Sinai-trained physician Westley Spiro, M.D., and Matt Renart, today announced its launch as the first longevity service for men to combine in-home lab testing, physician house calls, and continuous personalized care under one integrated model, closing a gap in a category where men have long been forced to piece together their own health across disconnected providers, platforms.

Catalyst Precision Health Founders

The launch comes as the global longevity market surpasses $600 billion, driven by rising demand for personalized, preventive health. But current solutions are fragmented: patients bounce between at-home test kits, telehealth platforms, and clinic-based programs, rarely finding continuous, physician-led care in one integrated model.

For men, testosterone levels decline approximately 1 to 2 percent per year starting in the early 30s, alongside decreases in muscle mass, cardiovascular fitness, and metabolic function, yet most men are still classified as "normal," leaving meaningful changes in energy, performance, and overall health unaddressed.

"Most men today are piecing together their health from multiple places, a lab test here, a telehealth consult there, and protocols that are never truly personalized or adjusted over time," said Dr. Spiro. "What's missing is a single physician who understands your baseline, tracks your trajectory, and can adjust dosing and treatment in real time, all without ever leaving your home. That's the gap we built Catalyst to fill."

Traditional healthcare remains largely reactive, relying on brief annual visits and limited testing that often miss early shifts in hormones, metabolism, and performance. At the same time, direct-to-consumer testing platforms provide data without ongoing clinical interpretation, leaving patients to navigate next steps on their own.

Catalyst delivers a fully integrated model that includes in-home biomarker testing across hormones, metabolic health, and performance, longitudinal tracking through regular retesting, and physician-led protocols that evolve over time based on each patient's biology.

What Sets Catalyst Apart

Care that comes to you: In-home lab testing and physician house calls eliminate the need for clinics or third-party labs

In-home lab testing and physician house calls eliminate the need for clinics or third-party labs Your doctor, on demand: Direct access to your physician, not a chatbot, platform, or rotating provider

Direct access to your physician, not a chatbot, platform, or rotating provider Continuous, personalized care: Longitudinal tracking of hormones, metabolic health, and performance markers over time, not one-time snapshots

Longitudinal tracking of hormones, metabolic health, and performance markers over time, not one-time snapshots Precision dosing and hormone optimization: Carefully titrated protocols, including testosterone therapy and other physician-guided treatments, designed to support energy, performance, and long-term health

To learn more or book a complimentary personalized health assessment with a physician, visit www.catalystprecision.com.

About Catalyst Precision Health

Catalyst Precision Health is the first longevity service for men to combine in-home lab testing, physician house calls, and continuous personalized care under one model. Founded by Westley Spiro, M.D., and Matt Renart, Catalyst delivers precision dosing protocols tailored to each patient's biology. Based in Brooklyn, N.Y., Catalyst is redefining how men optimize their health. Learn more at www.catalystprecision.com.

Media Contact:

Matt Renart

Co-Founder, Catalyst Precision Health

917-946-4055

[email protected]

SOURCE Catalyst Precision Health