CATcoverage expands NCIP private flood insurance to Louisiana

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CATcoverage.com has officially expanded its National Catastrophe Insurance Program (NCIP) private flood insurance access into Louisiana, bringing the platform's private flood footprint to 49 states nationwide.

As one of the country's most flood-exposed markets, Louisiana presents ongoing risk across coastal, riverine, and inland regions, making flexible, modern flood solutions more important than ever. This expansion gives Louisiana insurance agents a powerful new option for clients seeking alternatives to the National Flood Insurance Program, backed by disciplined underwriting and strong carrier-supported coverage structures.

CATcoverage helps agents compete in flood-prone markets with modern tools and broader access. Post this

Through CATcoverage's streamlined digital platform, appointed agents can quickly quote and place NCIP private flood and earthquake insurance with a workflow built for speed, consistency, and compliance.

"This expansion into Louisiana reflects a broader commitment to helping agents compete in flood-prone markets with modern tools and broader access," said Marissa Skinner, managing director of Poulton Associates, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Poulton is a division of Wright National Flood Insurance Services LLC and owner and operator of CATcoverage.com. "CATcoverage gives agents another way to serve policyholders while maintaining control of their book and supporting long-term retention."

Beyond direct agent access, CATcoverage also offers a robust Application Programming Interface (API), enabling agencies, MGAs, and technology partners to integrate NCIP private flood quoting directly into their existing systems. The API supports multi-state flood operations with a scalable solution for managing submissions, quotes, and placements efficiently across the country.

Louisiana agents who are not yet appointed can get started at CATcoverage.com and begin quoting immediately. Agencies operating across multiple states can also leverage the platform's nationwide reach to centralize flood insurance placement and support continued growth.

About CATcoverage

CATcoverage.com is an agent–focused catastrophe insurance platform offering access to private flood and earthquake insurance solutions. Operated by Poulton Associates, a division of Wright National Flood Insurance Services LLC, CATcoverage supports producers nationwide with modern quoting tools, scalable technology, and API connectivity designed to meet the needs of today's insurance distribution models.

For more information:

Jennifer Jones

Marketing and Communications Manager, Poulton Associates

[email protected]

(801) 290-7130

Rob Langrell

Senior Communications Manager, Wright Flood

[email protected]

(727) 422-8854

SOURCE Wright National Flood Insurance Services LLC