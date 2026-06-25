Caterpillar Foundation Announces $2.5 Million Initiative in Celebration of America's 250th Anniversary

Donations to the Smithsonian and Points of Light will help equip the next generation with in-demand skills and mobilize Caterpillar employee community service

IRVING, Texas, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, the Caterpillar Foundation today announced it is contributing to initiatives designed by the Smithsonian and Points of Light to support students and the teachers who inspire them, and to encourage volunteerism across the country.

Caterpillar employee sorting boxes at Midwest Food Bank in Peoria, IL. Students engaged in STEM activities at the Smithsonian Science Education Center.

"The 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence is a moment to support the people and possibilities that will shape our nation's future," said Asha Varghese, president of the Caterpillar Foundation. "The Foundation is committed to enabling pathways for the next generation through expanded access to STEM education, while inspiring Caterpillar employees to continue to share their time, talent and passion in U.S. communities where they live and work. Together, these efforts help build a more innovative and resilient nation."

The Foundation is building on its 20-year legacy of supporting the Smithsonian during historic moments, including grants to support the construction of new museums, the deployment of science education and entrepreneurship programs. Now, it's Our Shared Future: 250 programming. As a gift to the nation, the Foundation is granting $2.3 million over three years to the Smithsonian Science Education Center to deliver STEM and AI education to prepare K-12 students nationwide for emerging, high-demand careers.

The initiative will support a cohort of schools through an inaugural Smithsonian STEAM Schools of Distinction program, providing educators with professional development and hands-on teaching resources, creating an AI-focused STEM learning guide, and delivering virtual training for teachers in 40 communities.

In parallel, the Foundation's remaining funds will support Points of Light's Mobilizing Millions for America's 250th anniversary, a national campaign to fuel volunteerism, scale impact and connect more Americans to meaningful service opportunities. As part of this effort, the Foundation will encourage Caterpillar employees to complete 250,000 volunteer hours in their local communities by April 2027, contributing to Points of Light's broader goal of doubling the number of volunteers nationwide by 2035.

Together, these efforts demonstrate the Caterpillar Foundation's enduring commitment to strengthening community and economic resilience for the next 250 years and beyond.

About Caterpillar Foundation

Since its founding in 1952, the Caterpillar Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Caterpillar Inc., has contributed to helping improve the lives of people around the world. As a company, Caterpillar works alongside its dealers and customers to build the societal infrastructure needed to make the world run. Caterpillar Foundation focuses on the complementary human; natural and basic services infrastructure needed for individuals to thrive and communities to be resilient. Learn more at caterpillar.com/foundation and on LinkedIn.

About the Smithsonian Institution's Office of the Under Secretary for Education

The Smithsonian Institution's Office of the Under Secretary for Education (OUSE) advances the Smithsonian's mission to increase and diffuse knowledge through educational leadership, research and collaboration. OUSE works across the Smithsonian's museums, research centers and programs to develop and share high-quality educational resources, professional learning opportunities and partnerships that support teaching and learning nationwide. Through its work, OUSE helps connect learners of all ages to the Smithsonian's collections, scholarship and expertise.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to create positive change through volunteering and civic engagement. Through work with nonprofits, companies and social impact leaders, the organization galvanizes volunteers to meet critical needs in communities. As the world's largest organization dedicated to increasing volunteer service, Points of Light engages more than 3.8 million volunteers across 32 countries. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

SOURCE The Caterpillar Foundation