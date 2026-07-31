Cato Networks Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SASE Platforms for the Third Consecutive Year

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TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, delivering the converged network and security cloud for the AI era, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SASE Platforms for the third consecutive year.

"Organizations are increasingly standardizing on unified platforms to simplify operations, secure AI transformation, and defend against AI–powered threats. We believe our recognition as a Leader for the third consecutive year reflects this market shift," said Shlomo Kramer, CEO and co-founder of Cato Networks. "True convergence is not achieved by integrating products under a SASE umbrella; it comes from building networking and security on a shared data foundation that enables faster decisions, consistent policy enforcement, and better protection."

According to Gartner1, "By 2029, 60% of large organizations with expiring SASE contracts will consolidate to a single, AI-native SASE platform specifically to secure complex, multistep workflows initiated by AI agents, abandoning fragmented dual-vendor solutions that lack NHI [Non-Human Identity] visibility." Cato believes this reflects a broader enterprise shift toward AI-native, single-vendor SASE platforms that simplify operations while delivering consistent security across users, applications, locations and AI agents.

Cato Networks directly addresses this industry shift. The AI-native Cato SASE Platform helps enterprises achieve four critical outcomes:

Secure AI adoption with Cato AI Security by protecting AI applications, agents, and models while strengthening governance and reducing security risks.

with Cato AI Security by protecting AI applications, agents, and models while strengthening governance and reducing security risks. Reduce cyber risk with Cato SSE and zero trust security through unified threat prevention, data protection, and consistent policy enforcement in a single cloud-delivered service.

with Cato SSE and zero trust security through unified threat prevention, data protection, and consistent policy enforcement in a single cloud-delivered service. Simplify global networking with Cato SD-WAN, delivering resilient connectivity and predictable application performance.

with Cato SD-WAN, delivering resilient connectivity and predictable application performance. Secure access anywhere with Cato Universal ZTNA for every user, device, application, and AI agent through a single identity-based access policy.

Organizations can adopt the Cato SASE Platform incrementally while building towards a unified, AI-native SASE architecture. Unlike fragmented solutions that integrate separate networking and security products, the Cato platform is built on a shared data foundation that enables unified threat intelligence, consistent policy enforcement, and simplified operations across the enterprise.

Mary Kay Inc., the iconic global beauty and entrepreneurship company operating in 40 markets worldwide, was committed to delivering an exceptional experience for its Independent Beauty Consultants and customers when it turned to Cato. "By consolidating our network and security capabilities on the Cato SASE Platform, we simplified a complex global infrastructure, gained greater visibility across our operations, and accelerated deployment worldwide," says Ajay Patel, VP of Business and Technology Services at Mary Kay. "This transformation provides a resilient digital foundation that not only supports our business today but also enables future innovation, including the responsible adoption of AI and emerging technologies."

To download the report, visit http://www.catonetworks.com/resources/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-sase-platforms-2026/

Gartner Disclaimer

1Gartner, Forecast Analysis: Secure Access Service Edge, Worldwide, 2025-2030, 15 May 2026, Charanpal Bhogal, Neil MacDonald, Andrew Lerner, Jonathan Forest, Charlie Winckless – ID: G00837260

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms, Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner, John Watts, 28 July 2026

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks, a leader in SASE and AI security, delivers secure, zero-trust access everywhere to thousands of customers worldwide. Built for organizations operating across all cloud and hybrid environments, the Cato SASE Platform unifies networking, security, and access, providing them as elastic, modular capabilities that organizations can easily adopt and grow over time. Cato combines the Cato Cloud, a purpose-built global network, with simplified operational experience, all delivered across a robust, AI-driven platform. With Cato, organizations modernize confidently, operate with greater resilience, and innovate faster, without added complexity or risk.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in 40 markets. For over 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

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