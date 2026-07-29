Causaly and Sage Bring Full-Text Scientific Literature into AI-Powered Drug Discovery Research

Partnership allows Causaly AI agents to access and read full-text of Sage journal articles and deliver the most relevant insights directly within the Causaly platform, helping mutual customers unlock deeper evidence from their existing institutional licenses

LONDON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Causaly, the leading Agentic AI research platform for life sciences, today announced a partnership with Sage, a leading global independent academic publisher. Now, Causaly AI agents can read the full-text articles from over 400 Sage and Mary Ann Leibert journals in life sciences giving mutual customers deeper, more confident insights drawn from the research they already license.

"Partnering with Sage gives our customers something they have been asking for: a single platform that brings together evidence and governed scientific reasoning," said Marco Costa, COO at Causaly. "When our agents read the full paper first and surface the most relevant evidence and insights right in scientists' workflows, our customers can research with more confidence and get answers faster."

Causaly's Agents can now draw upon the full text of articles, including the methods, results tables, and supporting data that researchers weigh when judging a paper's relevance and rigor. With full text from Sage, Causaly now surfaces a more complete picture: methodological context, statistical results, and supporting data, all within the same research workflow.

Sage full-text integration is now available to all Causaly customers as an add-on, purchased separately from their existing platform subscription. Sage subscribers can link straight from Causaly's extracted evidence view to the full article on Sage's platform. For customers without a Sage subscription, their evidence analysis references a snapshot of the full-text article, with an in-platform pathway to purchase the article on Sage's platform.

For Causaly customers who do not already subscribe to Sage journals, the partnership addresses a longstanding inefficiency in how researchers buy scientific literature. Today, they often purchase multiple papers to identify the few that are truly relevant to their question. Causaly runs its full-text and AI-powered relevance analysis before any link-out, so customers can judge an article's value before they access it through their existing subscription or buy it. This decreases wasted spend and accelerates time to answers and insights.

"Sage has always been committed to connecting researchers with knowledge in the most useful and meaningful way," said Bob Howard, executive vice president, global journals at Sage. "With Sage content deeply integrated inside Causaly's agentic AI platform, we can extend our reach and impact where researchers do their important work. Access and intelligence go hand in hand, and this partnership puts them in one place."

To learn more, visit www.causaly.com/partner.

About Causaly

Causaly is the agentic AI platform purpose-built for life sciences research and development. Powered by a high-precision biomedical knowledge graph and the world's scientific literature, Causaly enables specialized AI agents to automate scientific workflows and accelerate drug discovery and development with transparent, evidence-backed insights. Leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations rely on Causaly to unlock scientific insights from external and internal information at unprecedented levels of precision and efficiency. For more information, visit causaly.com.

About Sage

Sage is a global academic publisher of books, journals, and library resources with a growing range of technologies to enable discovery, access, and engagement. Believing that research and education are critical in shaping society, 24-year-old Sara Miller McCune founded Sage in 1965. Today, we are controlled by a group of trustees charged with maintaining our independence and mission indefinitely. For more information, visit sagepub.com.

SOURCE Causaly