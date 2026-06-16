Cayman Jack® Turns Return-to-Office Mandates into Margaritas This Summer

As more employees head back to the office, The Cayman Jack EOD Escape is bringing back happy hour through a first-of-its-kind immersive, real-world margarita salt cave and a digital getaway experience like no other.

CHICAGO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With 61% of companies now enforcing return-to-office mandates¹, plenty of employees are reluctantly swapping sunshine for fluorescent lights and feeling a little salty about it. As the weather warms and plans stack up, long commutes and back-to-back meetings are the last thing anyone wants to think about. And while office life may be in full swing again, happy hour still hasn't reclaimed its place on the calendar. Until now! This summer, The Cayman Jack EOD Escape offers the carefree getaway you need to balance intense workdays. Because RTO mandates Margaritas!

This summer, Cayman Jack will open The Cayman Jack EOD Escape, an in-person immersive margarita salt cave and online hub designed to turn RTO saltiness into a happy hour escape. Cayman Jack brings back happy hour with The Cayman Jack EOD Escape to help employees everywhere escape the daily grind. Because RTO mandates Margaritas!

On June 25, in New York City, the heart of hustle culture and home of the corporate workday, The Cayman Jack EOD Escape lets 21+ visitors melt away their office stress in a refreshing margarita salt cave. From the second office workers step off the busy streets of NYC into the cave's tunnel entrance, they're transported into a true happy hour escape, where the only agenda items are: log off, sip America's #1 Margarita2, relax, and recharge.

Surrounded by walls infused with signature margarita salt, attendees can trade endless pings for:

Complimentary Cayman Jack Margaritas: Guided by a "Salt-mmelier," guests will personalize their Cayman Jack Margaritas with curated salt rims and garnish pairings.

Guided by a "Salt-mmelier," guests will personalize their Cayman Jack Margaritas with curated salt rims and garnish pairings. Hand Massages: Recharge overworked typing fingers with margarita salt hand massages.

Recharge overworked typing fingers with margarita salt hand massages. "Sweet" and "Salty" Convo Starters: Bond with coworkers or new friends over prompts like "What meeting could have been an email?"

Bond with coworkers or new friends over prompts like "What meeting could have been an email?" Happy Hour Photos: Snap a fun pic alongside a larger-than-life Cayman Jack caiman or on the margarita salt throne.

The EOD Escape isn't limited to New York City. Beginning today, June 16, Cayman Jack is taking happy hour nationwide: workers everywhere can visit CaymanJackEODEscape.com and share how they'd escape after a long day at the office for Cayman Jack Margaritas3 and the chance to win a mini escape4. And one lucky person can enter to turn that post-work daydream into the ultimate getaway with a $25,000 trip5 to the sandy beach, mountain resort, or coastal retreat paradise of their choice by visiting CaymanJack.com/sweepstakes/escape and submitting their entry.

"Returning to the office can feel like a second job on top of your current one. The extra time it takes to navigate the daily grind leaves you wanting extra time to unwind," said Kevin Brady, Vice President of Marketing at Cayman Jack. "We created The Cayman Jack EOD Escape as an antidote to the corporate slog, a little vacation between home and office. For a few hours, there's no overflowing inboxes, endless meetings, or stuffy cubicles, just a laid-back, soothing atmosphere, great drinks, and the chance to connect with real people. It's the carefree escape that's just a few blocks, and a Cayman Jack Margarita, away."

Cayman Jack is also teaming up with Ross Pomerantz, the hilarious and painfully relatable creator behind Corporate Bro, whose comical take on workplace culture gives us reasons to laugh it all off with The Cayman Jack EOD Escape.

"Sometimes corporate life can make things feel much more serious than they need to," said Pomerantz. "I love that The Cayman Jack EOD Escape gives everyone a reason to actually enjoy being back in the office, not just for the work, but for the chance to comfortably connect with coworkers and break up the routine a little. Most people's idea of escaping the office is logging off five minutes early and hoping no one notices. This is definitely an upgrade."

On Thursday, June 25, from 4-9 p.m. ET, The Cayman Jack EOD Escape will pop up at 312 Bowery in New York City. Guests must reserve their spot by visiting cayman-jack-eod-escape.eventbrite.com on a first-come, first-served basis. No PTO request required.

Follow @CaymanJack on Instagram for more refreshing updates and ways to unwind. After all, every day deserves a carefree escape.

ABOUT CAYMAN JACK

Cayman Jack® is America's #1 Margarita2. Crafted with blue agave nectar and real fruit juice, Cayman Jack® has a legendary flavor that's impossible to forget. Cayman Jack® is available nationwide in a variety of margarita flavors. Visit caymanjack.com for more information.

Good things come to those who wait. Don't drink until you are 21.® Premium Malt Beverage with Natural Flavors. All registered trademarks used under license by Cayman Jack Beverage Co., Chicago, IL

1Source: Essential Return-to-Office Statistics and Trends (2026)

2CIRCANA POS; TOTAL US MULO+ w/CONV, L52W/E 3/29/26; ALL FMB, PREMIXED COCKTAILS & TBA SELTZER

3Via rebate. Max rebates $3 or $5. Each offer valid only in states where permitted. 21+ Only. See site for details. 6/16/2026 – 8/16/2026.

4NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of 50 U.S. (D.C.), who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited by law. Must be on Cayman Jack's® mailing list (mailing list is free to join; see Cayman Jack's® privacy policy). Sweepstakes starts 6/16/26 09:00:00 a.m. ET and ends 8/16/26 @ 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Subject to official rules available at https://www.CaymanJackEODEscape.com.

5 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of U.S. (D.C.), who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. Sweepstakes starts 5/15/26 12:00:01 a.m. ET and ends 9/14/26 @ 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Subject to official rules available at www.caymanjack.com/sweepstakes/escape.

Please contact [email protected] if you have any additional questions.

SOURCE Cayman Jack