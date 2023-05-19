CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging Global Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030: Sustained Growth in Dental Tourism Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging estimated at US$775.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Standing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$875.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Seated segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $226.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$226.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$262 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Incidence of Dental Diseases Worldwide - A Major Growth Factor for Dental CBCT Market

Global Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use for 2019

Dental CBCT Systems' Use in Imaging of Jaw Bones and Tooth Structures Aids in Proper Treatment of Various Dental Diseases

A Comparative Review of 3D CBCT Dental Imaging and 2D Dental Imaging

CAD and CBCT Systems Find Use in Tooth Pathology Detection

3D CBCT Systems in Implant Dentistry - An Overview

Innovations in 3D CBCT Open Up Opportunities for Use in Dental Research

3D CBCT Emerges as an Important Technology in Orthodontics Space

RAYSCAN Studio: An Innovative Five-in-One CBCT Imaging Solution

Rapid Growth of Cosmetic Dentistry Market Fuels Need for CBCT Imaging Systems

Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Value in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Impact of CBCT Imaging Modality on Clinical Endodontics Care

Non-Dental Applications of CBCT Imaging Hold Significant Growth Potential

Oral and Maxillofacial Imaging Benefits from the Shift towards CBCT Imaging

Cone Beam CT Resolves Constraints Associated with Traditional CT for Extremity Exams

Cone-Beam Breast CT Emerges as a Reliable Imaging Method for Breast Density Assessment

Rising Health and Dental Concerns of Aging Global Population Necessitates Use of Advanced Imaging Systems, Favoring CBCT Systems Market

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide - Breakdown of Number of People Aged 60+ Years in Billion by Geographic Region for the Years 2017 and 2050

Sustained Growth in Dental Tourism Presents Opportunities for CBCT Imaging Market

Global Dental Tourism Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

3D Cone Beat Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market - Expanding Use in Dental and Non-Dental Applications Fuels Growth

Potential Role for 3D CBCT in Dental Research

Multisource CBCT Promises to Enhance Quality of Extremity Imaging

