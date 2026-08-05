Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for July 2026

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Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Aug 05, 2026, 16:30 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading global markets operator and pioneer in equity and index derivatives, today reported July trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain July trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month 

Year-To-Date 


Jul

2026

Jul

2025

%
Chg

Jun
2026

%
 Chg

Jul

2026

Jul

2025

%
 Chg

Multi-listed options (contracts, k)

15,687

12,215

28.4 %

16,630

-5.7 %

14,938

12,886

15.9 %

Index options (contracts, k)

5,990

4,469

34.0 %

6,347

-5.6 %

6,145

4,688

31.1 %

Futures (contracts, k)1

207

178

16.1 %

242

-14.5 %

246

226

8.7 %

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

1,569

1,790

-12.4 %

2,185

-28.2 %

1,875

1,785

5.0 %

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

208

141

47.4 %

250

-17.0 %

238

113

110.0 %

Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)

144,124

150,096

-4.0 %

182,398

-21.0 %

192,208

154,298

24.6 %

European Equities (€, mn)

14,024

12,490

12.3 %

14,950

-6.2 %

16,008

13,560

18.1 %

Australian Equities (AUD, mn)

989

870

13.7 %

1,165

-15.1 %

1,128

884

27.5 %

Global FX ($, mn)

61,071

48,514

25.9 %

64,267

-5.0 %

64,767

53,135

21.9 %

Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)

147,855

122,973

20.2 %

144,356

2.4 %

1,005,054

935,981

7.4 %

Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)

1,442

1,236

16.6 %

1,419

1.6 %

9,337

7,726

20.9 %

1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange. Futures metrics prior to the second quarter of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.

July 2026 Trading Volume Highlights  

U.S. Options

  • Cboe's mini-SPX (XSP) options set a monthly ADV record of 238 thousand contracts, including a record monthly zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) ADV of 138 thousand contracts.
  • 0DTE trading in July grew to a record high 66.2% of total S&P 500 (SPX) options volume.
  • Total trading during Cboe's Global Trading Hours (GTH) session (8:15 p.m. to 9:25 a.m. ET) set a monthly ADV record of 224 thousand contracts, including record SPX options GTH ADV of 197 thousand contracts.

Cboe Clear Europe

  • Cboe Clear Europe surpassed 1 billion cleared client cash equity trades year-to-date through July 31.

About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is a leading global markets operator with a long history of innovation in equity and index derivatives. Since launching the world's first listed options exchange in 1973, Cboe has pioneered landmark products, including the introduction of S&P 500® index options and the creation of the VIX® Index, the world's leading gauge of market volatility, reshaping how investors manage risk and access opportunity. Today, Cboe operates derivatives, equities, and FX markets, providing trading, clearing, and investment solutions for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com

Cboe Media Contacts

Cboe Analyst Contact





Angela Tu

Tim Cave

Kenneth Hill, CFA

+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719

+1-312-786-7559

[email protected]

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CBOE-V

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Clear®, Cboe Futures Exchange®, CFE®, Cboe Volatility Index®, VIX®, and XSP® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. Standard & Poor's®, S&P®, SPX®, and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC, and have been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities, futures or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is not affiliated with S&P. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures, and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities or futures in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates make no warranty, expressed or implied, including, without limitation, any warranties as of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, accuracy, completeness or timeliness, the results to be obtained by recipients of the products and services described herein, or as to the ability of the indices referenced in this press release to track the performance of their respective securities, generally, or the performance of the indices referenced in this press release or any subset of their respective securities, and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies, errors. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates have not calculated, composed or determined the constituents or weightings of the securities that comprise the third-party indices referenced in this press release and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies or errors in any of the indices referenced in this press release.

There are important risks associated with transacting in any of the Cboe Company products discussed here. Before engaging in any transactions in those products, it is important for market participants to carefully review the disclosures and disclaimers contained at: https://www.cboe.com/us_disclaimers/

Options involve risk and are not suitable for all market participants. Prior to buying or selling an option, a person should review the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options (ODD), which is required to be provided to all such persons. Copies of the ODD are available from your broker or from The Options Clearing Corporation, 125 S. Franklin Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606. 

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

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