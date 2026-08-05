Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for July 2026

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading global markets operator and pioneer in equity and index derivatives, today reported July trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain July trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date



Jul 2026 Jul 2025 %

Chg Jun

2026 %

Chg Jul 2026 Jul 2025 %

Chg Multi-listed options (contracts, k) 15,687 12,215 28.4 % 16,630 -5.7 % 14,938 12,886 15.9 % Index options (contracts, k) 5,990 4,469 34.0 % 6,347 -5.6 % 6,145 4,688 31.1 % Futures (contracts, k)1 207 178 16.1 % 242 -14.5 % 246 226 8.7 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 1,569 1,790 -12.4 % 2,185 -28.2 % 1,875 1,785 5.0 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 208 141 47.4 % 250 -17.0 % 238 113 110.0 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 144,124 150,096 -4.0 % 182,398 -21.0 % 192,208 154,298 24.6 % European Equities (€, mn) 14,024 12,490 12.3 % 14,950 -6.2 % 16,008 13,560 18.1 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 989 870 13.7 % 1,165 -15.1 % 1,128 884 27.5 % Global FX ($, mn) 61,071 48,514 25.9 % 64,267 -5.0 % 64,767 53,135 21.9 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k) 147,855 122,973 20.2 % 144,356 2.4 % 1,005,054 935,981 7.4 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k) 1,442 1,236 16.6 % 1,419 1.6 % 9,337 7,726 20.9 %

1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange. Futures metrics prior to the second quarter of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.

July 2026 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

Cboe's mini-SPX (XSP) options set a monthly ADV record of 238 thousand contracts, including a record monthly zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) ADV of 138 thousand contracts.

0DTE trading in July grew to a record high 66.2% of total S&P 500 (SPX) options volume.

Total trading during Cboe's Global Trading Hours (GTH) session (8:15 p.m. to 9:25 a.m. ET) set a monthly ADV record of 224 thousand contracts, including record SPX options GTH ADV of 197 thousand contracts.

Cboe Clear Europe

Cboe Clear Europe surpassed 1 billion cleared client cash equity trades year-to-date through July 31.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is a leading global markets operator with a long history of innovation in equity and index derivatives. Since launching the world's first listed options exchange in 1973, Cboe has pioneered landmark products, including the introduction of S&P 500® index options and the creation of the VIX® Index, the world's leading gauge of market volatility, reshaping how investors manage risk and access opportunity. Today, Cboe operates derivatives, equities, and FX markets, providing trading, clearing, and investment solutions for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

CBOE-V

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Options involve risk and are not suitable for all market participants. Prior to buying or selling an option, a person should review the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options (ODD), which is required to be provided to all such persons. Copies of the ODD are available from your broker or from The Options Clearing Corporation, 125 S. Franklin Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.