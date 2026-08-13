CCK Bequest Management Webinar to Unpack Record Bequest Growth's Impact on Nonprofits

Free August 19 session breaks down 2025 bequest growth and its impact on nonprofit capacity: register today

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CCK Bequest Management, a practice of Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD (CCK Law), will host a free webinar on Wednesday, August 19 at 1:00 p.m. EST examining new Giving USA 2026 data showing charitable bequests grew 20 percent in 2025, and what the surge means for mission-driven and charitable organizations' capacity to collect these gifts.

According to Giving USA 2026, charitable bequests reached $62.19 billion in 2025, with much of the new growth coming from smaller estates. Estates with assets below $1 million saw bequest giving increase 53.5% in just two years, signaling that organizations may need to prepare for a growing volume of gifts across a much broader range of estate sizes. The webinar, led by Christian McTarnaghan, Partner at CCK Bequest Management, will break down where this growth is concentrated and what it means for organizations tasked with collecting and administering these gifts.

"The growth we're seeing in charitable bequests is tremendous news for nonprofits, but it also creates a new set of challenges," said McTarnaghan. "With more gifts coming from smaller estates, organizations may be managing a greater number of bequests than ever before. The question isn't simply whether donors are leaving these gifts, it's whether nonprofits have the systems, expertise, and capacity to collect and administer them effectively."

During the webinar, attendees will learn:

Where bequest growth is concentrated, and why smaller estates are driving it



What rising bequest volume means for staffing, process, and legal exposure



How passive bequest management creates risk at the leadership level



What a bequest administration model built to scale actually requires

The webinar is free and open to nonprofit executives, advancement and development professionals, planned giving teams, and finance leaders. Seats are limited; register here to secure a spot.

About CCK Bequest Management

CCK Bequest Management is a practice of Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD (CCK Law) that provides active, third-party administration of charitable bequests for nonprofits, higher education institutions, healthcare systems, and arts and cultural institutions. The practice advocates for organizations throughout the probate process to ensure donor intentions are honored and every planned gift is received in full. CCK Law, based in Providence, Rhode Island, has served clients nationwide for 27 years. Learn more at cckbequest.com.

Media Contact

Chelsea DeCesare, Half Street Group (for CCK Law)

401.286.9037 | [email protected]

SOURCE Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD